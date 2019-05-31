Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Amy Klobuchar : Klobuchar Statement on the Environmental Protection Agency's Final E15 Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

The year-round sale of E15-gasoline with 15 percent ethanol-will decrease costs for consumers, decrease our dependence on foreign energy, and support our farmers

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the following statement after today's release of a final ruleby the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow for the year-round sale of E15-gasoline with 15 percent ethanol.

'As the summer kicks off, the new rule for the year-round sale of E15 is great news for farmers and consumers across the country. The year-round sale of E15 will bring prices down at the pump, strengthen our homegrown energy economy, and decrease our dependence on foreign oil. I have been fighting for years to allow for the year-round sale of E15 and this announcement will ensure cleaner, more affordable fuel choices during the summer driving months and all year long.'

For years, Klobuchar has led a bipartisan push for the EPA to allow for the year-round sale of E15, including letters to the Administration urging them to expand waivers for the sale of E15 in the summer months. In February Klobuchar questioned Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing about whether the year-round E15 rule would be finalized by June 1. Klobuchar is an original cosponsor of the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would amend the Clean Air Act to allow for the year-round sale of E15. She has also been a leader in the fight to strengthen the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to support American jobs and decrease dependence on foreign oil. Klobuchar and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have led bipartisan letters calling for a strong RFS as the EPA has worked toward finalizing its rules on biofuels volume requirements. In March 2018, Klobuchar and Grassley led a bipartisan group of 13 senators urging the Administration to cease issuing small refinery waivers and reject changes to the RFS that would upend stability and predictability for small businesses, and rural communities.

###

Disclaimer

Amy Klobuchar published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 17:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19pDCCC DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE : New Tariffs Are Primed to Hit Iowans — So Will Zach Nunn and David Young Stick By The Administration?
PU
02:15pPOMPEO TELLS GERMANY : Use Huawei and lose access to our data
RE
02:13pU.S. Inflation Shows Signs of Life in April -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:08pTrump's Mexican tariffs threaten to disrupt auto sector
RE
02:06pTrump's Top Trade Adviser Opposed Mexican Tariffs -- Update
DJ
01:59pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Yield Extends Slump Below 2% After Trump Wields Tariff Threat Against Mexico
DJ
01:54pAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : Statement on Proposed Tariffs on Mexico
PU
01:54pPATRICK J  TOOMEY : Toomey Statement on Administration's Tariffs on Mexican Exports
PU
01:52pChina's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods take effect amid standoff
RE
01:50pTexas Governor Abbott says remains opposed to tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5TESLA : TESLA : Begins Taking Orders on Its Cheaper China-Built Model 3s

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About