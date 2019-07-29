Amy Sport Announces Partnership with Southern California PGA Section

Petite Sportswear brand poised for national growth named official SCPGA tournament and event partner

Amy Sport, the high-style, high-performance sportswear brand designed to enhance the active lifestyles of petite women, has announced a strategic marketing agreement with the Southern California PGA Section (SCPGA).

This year-long partnership will include an impactful presence at SCPGA golf tournaments and events throughout the calendar year, increased brand visibility and enhanced connection to over 1,700 PGA members.

“Our business is growing, and with that advancement, we are excited to announce this significant partnership,” said Amy Lipton, president and CEO of Spitfire Petite, Inc. dba Amy Sport. “Our roots are Southern California-based, our designs are largely manufactured in Southern California and our customer-base originated from this region. We have a solid go-to-market strategy and together with the SCPGA, through their programming, outreach, and initiatives, we look forward to extending our distribution and footprint.”

Amy Sport will be a supporting partner at key tournaments and events in the coming months:

Women’s Stroke Play event on Aug. 6 at Arrowood Golf Course in Oceanside, California;

Women’s Section Championship on Sept. 23-24 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California;

Professional Drive, Chip and Putt event on Oct. 28 at Journey at Pechanga in Temecula, California;

Professional-Lady Championship on Nov. 18 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy Sport as our newest partner,” said Nikki Gatch, chief membership officer at Southern California PGA. “Their presence will enhance our events and tournaments, and provides another great opportunity for our PGA Professionals. As a Southern California-based company, we are thrilled to have them under the SCPGA umbrella.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a growth-fueled investment by Patricia Grundhofer, who has joined Amy Sport as executive vice president of business development.

About Spitfire Petite Inc.

Founded in 2016, Spitfire Petite, Inc. produces high-end sportswear manufactured in Southern California. The collection fuses fashion-forward style and modern-performance fabrics with meticulous design details that are functional and specifically proportioned to fit and flatter petite women. The Amy Sport collection by Spitfire Petite Inc. includes tennis, golf and resort wear. The company’s performance and UV fabrics are sourced from Italy, Japan and the U.S. Sizes range from XS-P to XL-P. Amy Sport is available online, in pro shops, and at select specialty store retailers across the country. https://amysport.com/

About the Southern California Section of the PGA of America (SCPGA)

The Southern California Section of the PGA of America was established in 1924, and today is comprised of over 1,700 golf Professionals working at over 500 facilities within the Section. The mission of the Southern California Section (SCPGA) is to promote the enjoyment and involvement in the game of golf and to contribute to its growth by providing services to golf professionals and the golf industry. The SCPGA provides competitive playing opportunities, educational seminars, and growth of the game initiatives, within a geographic area that stretches from San Luis Obispo to the Tijuana border and from the Pacific Ocean to the Nevada and Arizona borders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005582/en/