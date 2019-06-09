An Adventure Awaits the Brave and Gallant in ELDEN RING From BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Leading interactive entertainment media developer and publisher BANDAI
NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced ELDEN RING™,
an expansive fantasy Action-RPG game developed by FromSoftware, Inc.
under the direction of Hidetaka Miyazaki for the Xbox One, PlayStation®4
computer entertainment system, and PC.
Unparalleled adventure awaits in ELDEN RING, the next epic
fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment Inc. ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest
game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and
bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential
and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George
R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy
series, A Song of Ice and Fire.
“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING
mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of
wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world
of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to
explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its
lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in
fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it,” said
Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, Inc. and Game Director for ELDEN
RING.
“Building the world of ELDEN RING with Miyazaki-san and
his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will
deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what ELDEN
RING has in store for them,” said George R.R. Martin.
“ELDEN RING brings together two incredible masters of
their respective crafts,” said Chris Gilbert Senior Vice President of
Sales and Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.
“FromSoftware’s talented development team, alongside Hidetaka Miyazaki
and George R.R. Martin’s gift of world building and story crafting come
together into a truly unique gaming experience.”
ELDEN RING is expected to launch in the Americas for the
Xbox One, PlayStation 4 system, and PC. For more information regarding ELDEN
RING, please visit the official ELDEN RING website
at: https://www.ELDENRING.com.
To find out more about BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s other
products, please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com
or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS
or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.
