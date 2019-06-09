Log in
An Adventure Awaits the Brave and Gallant in ELDEN RING From BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

06/09/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Set In An Entirely New World Created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin

Leading interactive entertainment media developer and publisher BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced ELDEN RING™, an expansive fantasy Action-RPG game developed by FromSoftware, Inc. under the direction of Hidetaka Miyazaki for the Xbox One, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, and PC.

Unparalleled adventure awaits in ELDEN RING, the next epic fantasy title created by FromSoftware, Inc. and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. ELDEN RING is FromSoftware’s largest game to-date and is set in a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki – creator of the influential and critically acclaimed DARK SOULS video game series; and George R.R. Martin – author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the ELDEN RING mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world of ELDEN RING will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a FromSoftware title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it,” said Hidetaka Miyazaki, President of FromSoftware, Inc. and Game Director for ELDEN RING.

“Building the world of ELDEN RING with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what ELDEN RING has in store for them,” said George R.R. Martin.

ELDEN RING brings together two incredible masters of their respective crafts,” said Chris Gilbert Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “FromSoftware’s talented development team, alongside Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin’s gift of world building and story crafting come together into a truly unique gaming experience.”

ELDEN RING is expected to launch in the Americas for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 system, and PC. For more information regarding ELDEN RING, please visit the official ELDEN RING website at: https://www.ELDENRING.com. To find out more about BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.’s other products, please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.com or follow us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS or join the conversation on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

Press Release © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

ELDEN RING™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2019 FromSoftware, Inc.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
