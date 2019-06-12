An Affordable Summer Vacation? Yes you can, on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help families experience their best summer vacation ever, Miami Beach is welcoming them to experience the destination without the high price tags. Across the city, upscale hotels, coveted restaurants and marquee museums and parks are offering specialty rates and deals for every budget. According to a recent survey, 60% of adult respondents noted they don't plan to take a summer vacation due to costs; however, Miami Beach is the perfect summer vacation destination for families who want to get away and enjoy sun, surf and sand together without breaking the bank.

"We understand the importance of families enjoying quality time together and Miami Beach welcomes summer travelers with offers and incentives to create memories on a budget," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Families can expect affordable options that deliver adventure, new experiences, excitement, culture and delicious cuisine."

Miami Beach is dedicated to making it easy and affordable for travelers to explore while visiting. Summer vacationers can save money on getting around town thanks to pedestrian-friendly streets, economical bike rentals and even a complimentary beach trolley, leaving them with more money in their pockets for exceptional experiences.

"Summer vacation is a tradition and we encourage travelers to visit us during these key months where they will find lower prices and less crowds," adds Grisette Roque, Executive Director, MBVCA. "And, we have created specialty social media handles @expereincemiamibeach on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter specifically to help visitors find the best deals while in town."

Travelers ready to enjoy a memorable summer vacation can check out a few of the MBVCA's favorite hotel, restaurant and activity recommendations including:

Summer Hotel Specials:

Nobu Hotel, Miami Beach : This Japanese inspired beach house offers travelers a major resort credit toward any 3-night stay. Visitors can use their credit towards the Esencia Wellness Spa or book a cabana for a full day of fun in the sun with the whole crew.

This Japanese inspired beach house offers travelers a major resort credit toward any 3-night stay. Visitors can use their credit towards the Esencia Wellness Spa or book a cabana for a full day of fun in the sun with the whole crew. W, South Beach : Stay like a celeb at the W South Beach without spending like a celebrity. Jetsetters can save up to 20% on fabulous suites with private balconies and enormous guest rooms overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Guests at the W can take advantage of the WHATEVER/WHENEVER® service button to satisfy any craving or desire at any time.

Stay like a celeb at the W South Beach without spending like a celebrity. Jetsetters can save up to 20% on fabulous suites with private balconies and enormous guest rooms overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Guests at the W can take advantage of the WHATEVER/WHENEVER® service button to satisfy any craving or desire at any time. Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club: The newly renovated Miami Beach oceanfront hotel exudes the style and taste of the Mediterranean complemented by its iconic Miami Beach art deco architecture. In addition to their Stay Longer By The Sea offer, the Cadillac has curated a special Family Night package for post–beach days that include one in-room movie, two 12" wood-fired pizzas with up to two toppings, non-alcoholic beverages, a bottle of house red, white or rosé for parents and family-size gourmet popcorn for the ultimate movie night.

Deals & Happy Hours:

Call Me Gaby: Bring the whole family to this al fresco Italian eatery where the happy hour deals – even on Saturdays - are one-of-a-kind. Patrons can share a chef charcuterie platter including cured Italian meats sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and most importantly a selection of $7 wine and $9 cocktails.

Bring the whole family to this al fresco Italian eatery where the happy hour deals – even on Saturdays - are one-of-a-kind. Patrons can share a chef charcuterie platter including cured Italian meats sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and most importantly a selection of wine and cocktails. Estiatorio Milos by Costas Spiliadis : This fine dining restaurant has the best $30 lunch special on the beach. Diners can choose from Greek classics like lamb, grilled octopus, or the Greek Meze plate as part of their three-course menu.

: This fine dining restaurant has the best lunch special on the beach. Diners can choose from Greek classics like lamb, grilled octopus, or the Greek Meze plate as part of their three-course menu. Monty's: Just around the corner from South Pointe Park, this causal and lively dining restaurant has everything all families need for a lively day on Miami Beach , from the Key-West-style live music, crab cake bites, never-ending happy hour specials and spectacular waterfront views. Did we mention there's a pool?

Affordable Activities:

Miami Beach Botanical Garden: Admission is free at this urban oasis featuring subtropical plants from all around the world. This is the perfect place to enjoy and learn about sustainable practices, take in the green space and the numerous cultural and artistic programs for all ages.

Admission is free at this urban oasis featuring subtropical plants from all around the world. This is the perfect place to enjoy and learn about sustainable practices, take in the green space and the numerous cultural and artistic programs for all ages. Yoga Mornings at the New World Center: Rain or shine, yoga mornings are free for anyone needing to connect with themselves spiritually and physically.

Rain or shine, yoga mornings are free for anyone needing to connect with themselves spiritually and physically. Bass Museum: This contemporary museum hosts a complimentary Family Day on the last Sunday of every month. Families are welcomed to participate in free activities from scavenger hunts to workshops and art projects.

For more information on the best ways to have an affordable vacation on Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/ and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

