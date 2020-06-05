An Animal Feed Ingredients Market Client Achieved Savings of Over $2.7 Million by Focusing on Product Expansion | Read the Complete Case Study on Growth Strategy Engagement for More Insights

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a complimentary proposal for more insights into our market intelligence solution.

Business Challenge:

The client, an animal feed ingredients manufacturer, based out of North America, witnessed stagnant growth for three consecutive years. As a result, the company started losing out its market share to competitors. To cover up for the losses, they wanted to invest into profitable growth opportunities and address complex market needs. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering growth strategy engagement.

By leveraging Infiniti’s growth strategy engagement, the animal feed ingredients market client also wanted to address challenges including:

Focusing on product portfolio expansion and partnerships

Devising cost-effective production routes to control price volatility and overcoming demand challenges in a price-sensitive market

Expanding research and development in segments such as enzymes, probiotics, organic trace minerals, prebiotics, and omega-3 fatty acids as these sectors hold innovation potential

We use a unique combination of primary research expertise and traditional desk research to provide clients in the animal feed ingredients market with smart business insights and customer-oriented strategies. Contact us today.

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s growth strategy engagement, the animal feed ingredients market client was able to understand key market penetration success factors, attractive opportunities, and entry barriers. This helped the client to take strategic market entry approaches and tap into the opportunities in bigger markets. Also, the experts helped the client to identify end-users core needs that can be addressed via innovation. This helped the client to invest into cost-effective processes and subsequently enhance business efficiency and drive customer engagement. Also, the client was able to gain an understanding of the growth trends from a customer perspective. In addition, the client was able to uncover regulatory issues that may serve as a potential challenge.

Besides, the client was able to:

Focus on product portfolio expansion and partnerships, which subsequently helped them expand into much bigger markets and improve sales

Devise cost-effective production routes and control price volatility

Undertake approaches to expand their operations into new market segments

Curtail losses in market share and increase sales by 32%, generating savings of over $2.7 million

Dramatic shifts in industry structure, customer expectations, and demand patterns creates the need for equally dramatic shifts in operational strategies for animal feed ingredients companies. Request more info to learn how our business continuity solutions can help companies in the animal feed ingredients market to keep pace with market transformations amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

