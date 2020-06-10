Log in
An Automaker Achieved Service Level Improvement and Profit Growth by Partnering with Infiniti Research | A Case Study on Market Opportunity Solution

06/10/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by an automotive company and explains how the client leveraged market opportunity solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about Infiniti’s market opportunity solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005633/en/

Although the German automotive sector has been witnessing a positive growth over these years, a host of geographical and technological developments are expected to disrupt the automotive market over the next five years. The automotive industry is undergoing dramatic changes owing to the acceleration of technological innovation, evolving customer expectations, and rapidly changing market requirements. These rapid changes in the automotive sector compel automakers to take full advantage of the expected changes and capture the resulting new opportunities. This is where Infiniti steps in with its best-in-class market opportunity analysis. Infiniti’s market opportunity analysis can help automotive companies to make smarter choices in their market development strategies in order to maintain stronger positions in the future.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major impact on the global automotive sector. Automakers must evaluate the impact of the crisis on their business operations and prepare for the rebound. Our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help you to achieve this objective. Get in touch with us.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is an automotive manufacturer and supplier based out of Germany. The client experienced a serious decline in sales for two consecutive years. Consequently, the company started losing its market share. They even noted that their competitors were winning with their new product offerings and superior levels of customer service. Also, they realized that their production model did not meet the market requirement. To manage cost and deliver quality, the client needed to rethink its operations model. Besides, they wanted to revamp their production model by identifying the latest opportunities and market developments. They partnered with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market opportunity analysis. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client also wanted to reduce complexity and improve their manufacturing and purchasing.

We have helped clients across the automotive industry to achieve extraordinary outcome during the COVID-19 crisis. Request more info to know our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help your organization to emerge stronger post the COVID-19 crisis.

Infiniti’s market opportunity solution helped the automotive industry client to:

  • Achieve service level improvement and profit growth
  • Install new scheduling systems in each plant
  • Improve stability, eliminate off-line repairs, and eliminate the root causes of scheduling problems
  • Reduce the complexity of vehicle market offerings
  • Alter vehicles to better meet customer needs and requirements
  • Identify key market penetration success factors that maximized potential sales and delivered the most attractive market opportunities
  • Gain an understanding of the growth trends from a customer perspective
  • Implement a demand-pull production model
  • For detailed insights, read the complete success story here.

Request a FREE brochure to gain more insights into our services and their benefits for your business.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
