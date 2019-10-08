Log in
An E-commerce Firm Achieves a 5x Increase in Conversion Rates by Analyzing the Clickstream Data of its Customers | Quantzig's Clickstream Analytics Engagement

10/08/2019 | 10:46am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest clickstream analytics engagement for a leading online retailer based out of the Netherlands. This success story investigates the factors that contributed to a 5x increase in conversion rates by enabling the client to offer intent-driven experiences to its end-users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005502/en/

Since its inception, the e-commerce sector has been an industry with immense competition and high-profit margins. And to thrive in such a competitive marketplace, businesses should leverage advanced technologies and keep themselves abreast of the latest trends in the industry. Leveraging advanced analytics techniques and data extraction methods can help e-commerce companies to track and analyze important metrics related to their website’s performance. Quantzig’s advanced web analytics solutions can help you tackle most of the e-commerce challenges by offering detailed insights that help you make well-informed decisions.

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to gain comprehensive insights into the benefits and capabilities of our clickstream analytics solutions portfolio.

Our dedicated ‘Web Analytics Centre of Excellence’ with a team of 20+ data scientists, domain experts, and web analytics experts work hand-in-hand to help clients gauge the impact and business value generated through online interactions. By helping our clients to automate manual efforts using advanced AI-powered web analytics solutions, we help them to turn data into contextual insights and predictions that drive positive business outcomes.

The Business Challenge

The client is a well-known online retailer with a wide array of offerings that include electronics, clothing, and fashion accessories. Witnessing a positive outcome from their personalized campaigns, the firm approached Quantzig as they were looking at leveraging its clickstream analytics capabilities for offering more individualized and intent-driven shopping experiences for visitors across its website.

The client’s challenges spanned three core areas including:

  • Diverse customer base
  • Unstructured customer data sets
  • Inability to track and monitor key web metrics

“Our clickstream analytics solutions leverage cutting-edge web crawling techniques and revolutionary analytics methodologies to inform your marketing decisions by collecting, measuring, and visualizing customer activity on web portals,” says a web analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights into our clickstream analytics solutions that are specially curated for the e-commerce sector.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

To help the client tackle their challenges we adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approach that revolved around leveraging sophisticated mathematical models and AI-driven algorithmic decision making to analyze customer journeys and segment the end-users based on their usage patterns.

Quantzig’s clickstream analytics solutions also empowered the client to:

  • Target customers by offering personalized shopping experiences
  • Improve the clickthrough rate by 120%

The massive growth in data sets and the increased need for data analysis encourages organizations to track and monitor their customers’ journey using clickstream analytics. Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and learn how we can help you analyze clickstream data.

Quantzig's clickstream analytics services offered predictive insights on:

  • Offering more individualized and intent-driven shopping experiences
  • Targeting customers based on their online behavior

Harnessing the power of clickstream analytics can help you turn insights into actions to improve online customer experiences and engagement rates. Contact our analytics experts to learn more about the business benefits of clickstream analytics.

Recent Success Stories:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


