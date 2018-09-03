Log in
An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - November 9th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 10:15pm CEST

The "An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme will give you an invaluable overview of the Pharmaceutical industry, from discovery of the molecule through development to marketing.

Course overview

This programme will give you an invaluable overview of the Pharmaceutical industry, from discovery of the molecule through development to marketing. It will provide a step by step understanding of the main areas of drug development and will discuss the roles and responsibilities of key staff involved. You will be given a comprehensive glossary of the most commonly used industry terms which will be an invaluable reference to help you get to grips with the technical terminology and jargon.

Why you should attend

  • Increase your understanding of the Pharma industry
  • Develop your knowledge of the stages of drug development from dug discovery through to marketing
  • Get to grips with the phases of Clinical Trials, Regulatory Processes and Pharmacovigilance Requirements
  • Understand the role and responsibilities of key department and how they work together
  • Demystify the technical terminology and jargon

Who Should Attend:

All those wanting to achieve a better understanding of how the Pharmaceutical Industry works. The course will be particularly helpful for those wanting to understand what other departments do, for new staff working in the industry and for non-scientific and administrative personnel.

Agenda:

Programme

How are drugs developed?

  • Overview of drug development and why we patent drugs
  • Drug discovery - how to identify
  • New Chemical Entities (NCE)
  • Non-clinical / pre-clinical development of lead compounds

Demystifying the jargon and terminology in the pharma industry

What are the roles and responsibilities of the people in the pharmaceutical industry?

Clinical trials and how they advance a drug to market

  • What happens at each phase of clinical research?
  • Ensuring the quality of the data: monitoring, auditing and working to ICH

Pharmacovigilance

  • What is safety reporting, signal detection, evaluation and risk management?

Regulatory processes

  • Overview of regulatory submission and approval procedures
  • Understanding the ICH process
  • The electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD), and the impact of the EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Potential impact of Brexit to the pharma industry

  • How are drugs marketed and sold?

For more information about this conference, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fzt97/an_essential?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
