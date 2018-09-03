An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - November 9th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "An
Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical Industry" conference
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This programme will give you an invaluable overview of the
Pharmaceutical industry, from discovery of the molecule through
development to marketing.
Course overview
This programme will give you an invaluable overview of the
Pharmaceutical industry, from discovery of the molecule through
development to marketing. It will provide a step by step understanding
of the main areas of drug development and will discuss the roles and
responsibilities of key staff involved. You will be given a
comprehensive glossary of the most commonly used industry terms which
will be an invaluable reference to help you get to grips with the
technical terminology and jargon.
Why you should attend
-
Increase your understanding of the Pharma industry
-
Develop your knowledge of the stages of drug development from dug
discovery through to marketing
-
Get to grips with the phases of Clinical Trials, Regulatory Processes
and Pharmacovigilance Requirements
-
Understand the role and responsibilities of key department and how
they work together
-
Demystify the technical terminology and jargon
Who Should Attend:
All those wanting to achieve a better understanding of how the
Pharmaceutical Industry works. The course will be particularly helpful
for those wanting to understand what other departments do, for new staff
working in the industry and for non-scientific and administrative
personnel.
Agenda:
Programme
How are drugs developed?
-
Overview of drug development and why we patent drugs
-
Drug discovery - how to identify
-
New Chemical Entities (NCE)
-
Non-clinical / pre-clinical development of lead compounds
Demystifying the jargon and terminology in the pharma industry
What are the roles and responsibilities of the people in the
pharmaceutical industry?
Clinical trials and how they advance a drug to market
-
What happens at each phase of clinical research?
-
Ensuring the quality of the data: monitoring, auditing and working to
ICH
Pharmacovigilance
-
What is safety reporting, signal detection, evaluation and risk
management?
Regulatory processes
-
Overview of regulatory submission and approval procedures
-
Understanding the ICH process
-
The electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD), and the impact of the
EU Clinical Trial Regulation
Potential impact of Brexit to the pharma industry
-
How are drugs marketed and sold?
For more information about this conference, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fzt97/an_essential?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005321/en/