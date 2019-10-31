An Unrivaled Sleep At Sea

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $200,000 Hästens Vividus custom handmade mattress filled with horsetail hair, cushioning flax, slow-growing pine, superior wool and long-fiber cotton. Bed linens made from batiste makò cotton and 100 percent virgin white down from Alaskan geese that keeps bodies at the correct temperature. A Serene Spa & WellnessTM restorative sleep ritual treatment. These are ingredients to a perfectly tranquil sleep experience, and collectively they are only available to Regent Suite guests onboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’® newest luxury ship debuting in February 2020 -- Seven Seas SplendorTM.

The Regent Suite, also known as the Most Exclusive Address At Sea, is 4,443 square-feet of palatial elegance, complete with an in-suite spa retreat featuring a personal sauna, steam room and treatment area with unlimited spa treatments, unobstructed 270-degree views over Seven Seas Splendor’s bow from the 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda, and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area on top of the bridge for a Captain’s view to see the world’s most beautiful destinations. Guests in the Regent Suite also enjoy first-class air accommodations, a dedicated personal butler to manage all the details of the guests’ experience, and a personal car with driver and guide in every port. The price is $11,000 per night, based on double occupancy.

But perhaps most impressive is the extravagant sleep experience that enables Regent Suite guests to rejuvenate and reenergize.

Hästens Vividus Mattress

Guests in the Regent Suite onboard Seven Seas Splendor sleep on the exquisite, all-natural floating comfort of a custom, $200,000 Vividus bed from the renowned Hästens brand, handcrafted over nine weeks by certified bed artisans in Köping, Sweden.

The mattress’ wooden frame is made from slow-growing northern Swedish pine. On top sits a box spring that has pure steel springs and multiple layers of flax for soundproofing. Above that is the mattress, which holds more springs, layers of superior cotton and wool batting, and horsetail hair lining. The mattress pad, or “topper,” has its own layers of cotton, wool, and horsetail hair. The Vividus is constructed in Swedish style, with dovetail joints instead of screws or nails, and the springs are connected to the mattress interior using a step-stitching process, accomplished by hand with an 18-inch long needle.

The horsetail hair is braided by hand, then unwound, to give it even more bounce. Every curled strand acts like a tiny spring, providing support and pliability. Unlike human hair, each horsetail hair is a hollow tube, enabling it to function as an airway to wick moisture away. The cumulative effect of all these layers is that Regent Suite guests feel as if they are floating while sleeping with zero gravity, with legs slightly raised, helping circulation and overall heart health.

Bellino and Med1994 Bedding Selections

Guests select their bed linens and pillows from a prestigious Italian bedding menu. Regent Suite’s distinguished bed linen menus come in two categories: Bellino Fine Italian Linens and the Med1994 Aria line.

The Bellino Samurai Collection is made from 100 percent pure, crisp, breathable linen. Bellino’s Eleganza Collection is comprised of 600 thread-count sateen and 100 percent long staple cotton, making it exceptionally soft and smooth, as is Bellino’s Adriana Collection, made with 500 thread count percale and 100 percent long staple cotton for an indulgent, sumptuous feel.

Med1994’s hypoallergenic Aria line is made with a patented technology called SISTEMA ARIA®, which builds a free layer inside every duvet as an active suspension that helps humid air to be released and replaced with clean, dry air, thereby keeping bodies at the correct temperature. It uses 100 percent virgin white down from Alaskan geese from the harsh Arctic regions in order to get the best results.

The type of pillow guests choose to rest their head upon is also critical to a peaceful sleep. Regent Suite guests select from a gel pillow, water pillow, memory foam pillow, buckwheat hull pillow or tri-side anatomic pillow.

Serene Spa & Wellness TM Restorative Sleep Ritual

The new globally inspired spa Regent unveiled earlier this month, Serene Spa & WellnessTM, will offer an exclusive sleep ritual available only to Regent Suite guests. It begins with a transcendent, nourishing milk bath — a light and gentle milky formula rich in vitamins, amino acids and natural plant collagen from Japanese Camellia oil that reveals satin-soft skin. As guests indulge in the bath, their senses are enticed through touch and aroma with calming lavender and chamomile during this journey of peace and relaxation. Serene Spa & Wellness’ Powered by Flowers face mask with Star Arvensis and Indian Night Jasmine then works to leave thirsty skin looking rehydrated and refreshed.

Prior to the sleep ritual, Regent Suite guests may wish to indulge in Serene Spa & Wellness’ calming Around The World massage. Performed in the Regent Suite treatment area, this choreographed therapy fuses techniques from the corners of the world for optimal wellness: the earthly scents of Indian cardamom, Egyptian coriander and eucalyptus soothe the mind; Swedish massage movements work freely throughout the body to relax; volcanic rocks release muscle tension and stagnant energy in the legs; bamboo stalks glide over muscles to deeply alleviate discomfort; warmed coconut poultices are delicately worked over the face, neck and shoulders; and argan oil from Morocco conditions the scalp.

“A great night’s sleep is essential to overall health and well-being, and the holistic Regent Suite sleep experience is personalized for each guest to help them soothe their mind, body and spirit at night after they immerse themselves in the world’s mesmerizing destinations during the day,” says Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Deep, relaxing sleep has become an elusive luxury for many and nowhere else at sea can luxury travelers find such a restorative, customized night’s sleep than in the Regent Suite.”

Regent Suite Onboard Seven Seas Explorer

Guest staying in the Regent Suite onboard Seven Seas Explorer® also enjoy a renowned sleep experience, complete with the Serene Spa & Wellness sleep ritual and the enveloping comfort of a $150,000 Savoir No 1 bed, handmade over 120 hours in London. Guests also choose from four exquisite bedding selections.

About Seven Seas Splendor

Seven Seas Splendor is being built in Ancona, Italy and will offer her 750 guests the most luxurious accommodations as she sails to the world’s famous destinations and less-familiar hidden gems. The all-suite, all-balcony ship is a work of art, from bow to stern, perfecting uncompromised luxury with elegance, comfort and personalized guest service. More than 46,000 square-feet of Italian marble will adorn Seven Seas Splendor – over an acre of marble – and her 375 suites include nearly 52,000 square-feet of balcony space. The Regent Suite sets the tone for her 14 other astonishing suite categories to offer the most luxurious accommodations at sea. Seven Seas Splendor will be the first newly built cruise ship to be helmed by a female captain, Captain Serena Melani.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ modern four-ship fleet -- Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator® and Seven Seas Voyager® -- sails to more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world and reflects $150 million in stunning refurbishments over the past three years. Regent will add Seven Seas Splendor™ in February 2020 as the fleet’s fifth ship and then grow by a sixth ship in 2023. Every luxury is included in Regent voyages, such as all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of unlimited shore excursions, entertainment, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information please visit www.RSSC.com , call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

