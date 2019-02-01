An art lovers dream: The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club offers ‘The Art of Love' experience throughout February

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is one of the most romantic months in New York. Now, the Quin Central Park by Hilton Club has added its own artistic flair to the season, launching a package combining art and romance for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Love has inspired artists for centuries, after all, and guests are sure to be inspired themselves by the Quin’s “Art of Love” experience, available throughout February 2019.



Robert Indiana’s pop art LOVE Sculpture in NYC





The “Art of Love” experience invites guests to explore some of New York’s most famously romantic artistic works and includes:

Selected room or suite for two guests

Early access to the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) for two guests before the museum opens to the general public (once per stay)

Organic dark chocolate love hearts from NYC-based Raw Chocolate Love

Room upgrade based on availability

On their first morning at the Quin, guests can explore the hotel’s own remarkable art collection, including the current lobby-level exhibition of the works of legendary photographer Slim Aarons, co-curated by Getty Images Gallery and DK Johnston. Then, head to MoMA and explore without the crowds, as the Art of Love experience offers early access to select galleries during members-only viewing, before the museum opens to the general public. The mysterious qualities of Rene Magritte’s surrealist painting, The Lovers, sets the mood.

In the afternoon, New York City will be your canvas as you explore some of the iconic sculptures and street art inspired by love. The Quin’s concierge team will reveal must-see pieces including Robert Indiana’s pop art LOVE Sculpture; Love Vandal, a tribute to New York by former Quin artist-in-residence Nick Walker; and James Goldcrown’s Love Wall.

The “Art of Love” experience at the Quin is available from Feb. 1-Feb. 28, 2019, with a starting rate of $309 per room, per night (taxes and fees apply). Reservations are available online at www.thequinhotel.com or by calling 1-855-447-QUIN (7846).

About The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club

The Quin Central Park by Hilton Club, New York City’s quintessential luxury lifestyle hotel, is located on the corner of 57th Street and Sixth Avenue. At the intersection of art, music and fashion, its privileged Midtown location provides effortless access to Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and The Museum of Modern Art and Fifth Avenue couture. The Quin melds modern opulence with its rich artistic heritage in each of its 208 thoughtfully appointed guestrooms, including 28 suites. Guests enjoy urbane and intelligent services from the Quin concierge team, who curate each guest’s New York experience, to distinguished amenities such as a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness center, Dux® beds by Duxiana® and Fresh® Spa Products. Guests can also indulge at The Wayfarer, a classic American grille, located adjacent to the hotel. Renowned architecture and interior design firm, Perkins Eastman, has transposed a contemporary masterpiece on the classical foundation that was once home to cultural icons like pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski and artist Georgia O'Keeffe. Follow the Quin @thequinhotel. Reservations are available at 1-855-447-QUIN (7846) or www.theQuinhotel.com .

