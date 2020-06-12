An essential sustainable farming practice faces one big limitation: land to produce seeds

'Cover cropping works,' said Colin Khoury, a crop researcher at the Alliance, who co-authored the study. 'But it's not yet commonly used even though it's widely praised.'

Despite its growing popularity, only 1.7 percent of U.S. cropland currently employs cover crops. Universities, nonprofits and industry are driving growth in cover crop use through research, advocacy and education.

Cover crops make soil healthier - they reduce erosion and help restore nutrients and carbon, and create the conditions where soil can better hold moisture, all of which can help mitigate climate change as well as support farmers' adaptation of their crops to hotter and drier conditions. They help control weeds and pests and can reduce the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, which have highly valued downstream benefits.

'Water quality improvements are seen quite rapidly when you use cover crops,' said Michael Kantar, a plant breeder at the University of Hawaii.

Without investment in improving cover crops, the land needed to produce enough seed to widely scale up their use would likely cut into land used to produce cash and food crops. This is because cover crops do not generally reach a seed-producing age when planted on land between harvest and planting of food crops.

While 3-6 percent of U.S. corn farmland may not seem like much, it only takes 0.2-0.7 percent of that land to produce corn seed. Some of the cover crops that provide the greatest environmental benefitshave the poorest seed production, meaning that as much as 12 percent of the U.S. corn belt would be needed to produce cover crop seed of those crops. This would be equivalent to producing 44 million metric tons less corn on those farmlands.