Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

An executive coach intertwines personal stories with soulful life lessons to help others create a brighter future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:01am EDT

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cathy Trinh is a world traveler, motivational speaker, cancer survivor with tremendous passion, expressive voice and unbridled personality who has created a global community platform to raise awareness for self-care by slowing down into a beautiful existence. She has answered her life’s calling to help others discover their passion, creating a joyful life they love and deserve through teaching soulful life lessons on her journey. Toasting to each multi-potentialite, she would like to encourage others to look deeper within themselves and the layers unveiled by life to discover hidden gifts and self-potentials that are just waiting to be recognized.

 

In “The Journey: Mastering the Art of Slowing Down Into a Beautiful Existence” (published by Balboa Press), Trinh shares her real life story as a Vietnamese-born mother, cancer survivor and advocate for mental health who has recovered from drug use, alcohol abuse, emotional dependency and self-abandonment. In this book, she explores the hardships she faced finding her place in the world as a child of refugees and the challenges she faced growing up in a blue-collar immigrant household in the heart of gang-infested territory in Southern California. She explores in depth her struggles with addiction, lost loves and deep-seated pain. She personifies strength in her own power, finding that grace, mercy and healing can only come from true self-love.

 

“My journey will touch your heart. To all of you facing job transitions; going through breakups, battling with addictions, concerned with your health, dealing with emotional and spiritual abuse, seeking safe harbor to open up, going through major life changes, rebuilding your own life, creating your own path as business owners, raising children, reconciling your own childhood, growing or sinking in relationships, seeking self-sovereignty, self-autonomy and spiritual guidance – I hear you, I feel you, I’ve been you,” Trinh says.

 

Trinh hopes to be an inspirational “beacon of hope” for those in similar situations as her past. She hopes that by sharing her life story as intimately as a testimonial, others will see an example of how she picked herself up from her rock bottom. She wants them to discover how to rebuild and how they can provide for their families as she did. She developed stronger coping skills, recovered from those traumatic situations, worked on the deeper internal spiritual work to truly heal from within to turn into the person she is today. She hopes that this book will be a testament that, if she can overcome her hardships, then others can too. For more details about the book, please visit www.cathytrinh.com

 

“The Journey: Mastering the Art of Slowing Down Into a Beautiful Existence”

By Cathy Trinh

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781982246860

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781982246846

E-Book | 212 pages | ISBN 9781982246853

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Cathy Trinh has a degree in business management from California State University, Fullerton; is a Landmark Forum/Self Expression Leaders graduate; and has completed thousands of hours of high performance training and development programs. She is also a member of the Well Said Toastmaster, Club #1 in Orange, California.


Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
1-877-407-4847
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:32aIndia found cybersecurity lapses at National Payments Corp in 2019 -government document
RE
12:32aStanChart first-half profit down 33% on higher loan impairments
RE
12:31aVONGROUP : Profit warning inside information announcement
PU
12:31aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Resilient H1 performance, full recovery in June
BU
12:28aTOSHIBA : Main events scheduled for Friday, July 31
AQ
12:26aGREENHEART : (1) appointment of independent non-executive director; (2) changes in composition of board committees; and (3) compliance with rules 3.10(1), 3.10a, 3.21, 3.25 of the listing rules
PU
12:26aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Proposed Acquisition of the Entire Issued and Paid Up Share Capital of Rich Glory
PU
12:26aDetailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-June 2020
PU
12:26aBHP : Big focus on health
PU
12:26aGREENHEART : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3Asian stocks rise, dollar languishes near two-year lows on Fed
4QUALCOMM, INC. : QUALCOMM : forecasts sales above estimates, settles dispute with Huawei
5BHP GROUP : BHP : South Flank modules make highway history
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group