An executive coach intertwines personal stories with soulful life lessons to help others create a brighter future

Cathy Trinh is a world traveler, motivational speaker, cancer survivor with tremendous passion, expressive voice and unbridled personality who has created a global community platform to raise awareness for self-care by slowing down into a beautiful existence. She has answered her life's calling to help others discover their passion, creating a joyful life they love and deserve through teaching soulful life lessons on her journey. Toasting to each multi-potentialite, she would like to encourage others to look deeper within themselves and the layers unveiled by life to discover hidden gifts and self-potentials that are just waiting to be recognized.

In “The Journey: Mastering the Art of Slowing Down Into a Beautiful Existence” (published by Balboa Press), Trinh shares her real life story as a Vietnamese-born mother, cancer survivor and advocate for mental health who has recovered from drug use, alcohol abuse, emotional dependency and self-abandonment. In this book, she explores the hardships she faced finding her place in the world as a child of refugees and the challenges she faced growing up in a blue-collar immigrant household in the heart of gang-infested territory in Southern California. She explores in depth her struggles with addiction, lost loves and deep-seated pain. She personifies strength in her own power, finding that grace, mercy and healing can only come from true self-love.

“My journey will touch your heart. To all of you facing job transitions; going through breakups, battling with addictions, concerned with your health, dealing with emotional and spiritual abuse, seeking safe harbor to open up, going through major life changes, rebuilding your own life, creating your own path as business owners, raising children, reconciling your own childhood, growing or sinking in relationships, seeking self-sovereignty, self-autonomy and spiritual guidance – I hear you, I feel you, I’ve been you,” Trinh says.

Trinh hopes to be an inspirational “beacon of hope” for those in similar situations as her past. She hopes that by sharing her life story as intimately as a testimonial, others will see an example of how she picked herself up from her rock bottom. She wants them to discover how to rebuild and how they can provide for their families as she did. She developed stronger coping skills, recovered from those traumatic situations, worked on the deeper internal spiritual work to truly heal from within to turn into the person she is today. She hopes that this book will be a testament that, if she can overcome her hardships, then others can too. For more details about the book, please visit www.cathytrinh.com

Cathy Trinh has a degree in business management from California State University, Fullerton; is a Landmark Forum/Self Expression Leaders graduate; and has completed thousands of hours of high performance training and development programs. She is also a member of the Well Said Toastmaster, Club #1 in Orange, California.





