Anacle : Wins Major Contracts For Commercial Real Estate Management

Singapore, October 2018－Anacle Systems Limited ('Anacle') has closed the first quarter of our financial year with spectacular wins for our flagship Simplicity® Commercial Real Estate Management System from Asian leaders AsiaMalls, CapitaLand and the Changi Airport Group.

AsiaMalls is a professional property manager wholly owned by the Asia Retail Fund ('ARF'). AsiaMalls manages six leading shopping malls and one office building in Singapore. ARF is managed by PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment business of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU). PGIM Real Estate is present in 17 cities in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, and has more than SGD 70 billion of assets under management. AsiaMalls selected Anacle's Simplicity® Business Software for Commercial Real Estate after an extensive yearlong survey and study of the market. Anacle will deliver a comprehensive solution that covers all aspects of commercial real estate management, including finance, customer prospecting, lease administration, procurement and facilities management, and this system will be rolled out to all of AsiaMall's properties in Singapore.

Present across more than 150 cities in over 30 countries, CapitaLand is one of Asia's largest real estate companies. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand owns and manages a global portfolio worth over SGD 93 billion, comprising integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices, homes, real estate investment trusts ('REITS') and funds. CapitaLand Retail has recently started an asset-light strategy to manage joint venture shopping malls and shopping malls owned by other parties; as part of the strategy, CapitaLand Retail launched a tender for a cost-effective, scalable and flexible solution to meet asset management requirements. Anacle's Simplicity® Business Software for Commercial Real Estate was selected after an open competitive bid and thorough technical evaluation. Anacle will deliver a comprehensive solution that covers all aspects of commercial real estate management, including finance, customer prospecting, lease administration, procurement and facilities management, and this system will be rolled out to CapitaLand-managed shopping malls in China and Southeast Asia.

The Changi Airport Group ('CAG') owns and operates Changi Airport, the major civilian airport for Singapore, and the largest transportation hubs in Southeast Asia. Changi Airport has been rated consecutively as the World's Best Airport by Skytrax since 2013, and is one of the world's busiest airports by international passenger and cargo traffic. Changi Airport has four main passenger terminals with a total annual handling capacity of 85 million passengers. CAG is currently building Jewel Changi Airport (set to open in early 2019), as well as Terminal 5, set to open in the late 2020s. CAG selected Anacle's Simplicity® Business Software for Commercial Real Estate through an open competitive bid process and thorough evaluation. The system will cover complex lease administration and billing functions, and will be used by the airside/ landside retail and office operations of the four existing airport terminals as well as Changi Jewel.

'AsiaMalls, CapitaLand and Changi Airport are among, if not the best commercial real estate operators in the world. They have the most sophisticated digital strategies and demand only the best technology solutions. It is our honor to be selected to serve the best, and a testament to the quality and capabilities of the Simplicity® product and the Anacle team.' said Alex Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Anacle.

About Anacle Systems Limited

Anacle is a leading provider of commercial property management software and building energy management system in Singapore. Anacle is accredited by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under the Accreditation programme which provides an independent and rigorous third party evaluation of the company's core capabilities such as product functionality, financial management and operations. The accreditation affirms the quality, business sustainability and scalability of Anacle's products.