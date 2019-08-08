Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Anadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 billion Occidental buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 01:09pm EDT
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seen in The Woodlands

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Co on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to sell the company for $38 billion (31.3 billion pounds) to rival Occidental Petroleum Corp, ending a short-lived contest that pitted two of the most storied names in the oil industry against one another.

Occidental in May beat out Chevron Corp to grab a major oil industry prize: Anadarko's nearly quarter million acres in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. shale field, where low-cost output has helped turn the United States into the world’s top oil producer at more than 12 million barrels per day.

Anadarko's shareholders voted 99% in favour of the deal that gives them $72.34 per share based on Wednesday's closing price for Occidental. Occidental said immediately after the vote it had closed the transaction, and had named new executives to run Western Midstream Partners LP, Anadarko's natural gas pipeline business. Its shares were up a fraction at $46.26 in midday trading.

"We begin our work to integrate our two companies and unlock the significant value of this combination for shareholders," Occidental Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said in a statement.

Anadarko shares are up 54% from the day before it disclosed merger talks, while Occidental shares are down 32% since its discussions were revealed.

The market's sour response has dampened enthusiasm for deals. Even with stocks of many shale firms trading at multi-year lows, it may not be enough to spur a buyout spree by the world's largest oil and gas firms, said Artem Abramov, analyst with Rystad Energy.

"Some super-majors might be waiting for even lower pricing," Abramov said.

Hollub has been lining up financing and organising asset sales to fund the deal while battling activist investor Carl Icahn, who wants to replace four Occidental directors and influence the pace of the company's asset sales.

Hollub avoided her own shareholder vote on the deal by securing a controversial and pricey $10 billion financing agreement with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Icahn likened the deal to "taking candy from a baby" on Buffett's part.

Occidental this week sold $13 billion in bonds to help fund the Anadarko purchase and has proposed selling Anadarko’s Africa assets to Total.

It also formed a drilling partnership with Colombia’s state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA to develop part of its Permian shale field for up to $1.5 billion.

Occidental last week reported a 14% drop in second quarter profit, as costs related to the deal and weaker chemical earnings hit its bottom line.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Jennifer Hiller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.49% 72.54 Delayed Quote.66.06%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.84% 301682 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.41% 121.79 Delayed Quote.9.73%
ECOPETROL S.A. -1.05% 2830 End-of-day quote.6.79%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.62% 46.19 Delayed Quote.-22.48%
TOTAL 1.69% 43.91 Real-time Quote.-6.50%
WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP 0.60% 24.18 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pLBA Ware’s CompenSafe Finishes 2Q19 with $3.6B in Lifetime Compensation Calculations
SE
01:14pEXCLUSIVE : Germany eyes fiscal U-turn with new debt to finance climate plan
RE
01:09pAnadarko shareholders go for the cash in $38 billion Occidental buyout
RE
01:05pChina Exports Stage Surprising Turnaround Amid Trade Battle--2nd Update
DJ
01:01pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $700,000 to Make Critical Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Support Business Growth in Laguna Vista, Texas Opportunity Zone
PU
01:01pJOHN HOEVEN : Members of North Dakota, Montana & Ohio Delegations Lead Bicameral Effort Urging Federal Agency to Preempt Washington Crude-By-Rail Ban
PU
12:54pEmirates' Etihad partners with Swiss blockchain platform Winding Tree
RE
12:53pEthereum Classic Labs Announces Studio - a Comprehensive Program to Launch New Projects on Ethereum Classic
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
5BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group