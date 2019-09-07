Log in
Anaheim Ducks Players Show Support for World Duchenne Day and Help Raise Funds for CureDuchenne

09/07/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

The Anaheim Ducks came out in force today to help raise funds for CureDuchenne, a national nonprofit focused on funding and finding a cure for Duchenne dystrophy at the 9th Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout held in Orange County, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190907005025/en/

Anaheim Ducks Players Celebrating World Duchenne Day with Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients at the Getzlaf Golf Shootout in Dana Point, California to raise funds for nonprofit CureDuchenne. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anaheim Ducks team captain Ryan Getzlaf and his wife Paige have hosted the event for nine years, raising nearly $3 million for CureDuchenne. The event includes a celebrity golf tournament and a star-studded MVP Party. The Getzlaf Golf Shootout brings together Anaheim Ducks players, celebrities, Orange County philanthropists and business leaders to help raise funds to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy that primarily affects boys.

Pictured from left to right back row Ducks players: Korbinian Holzer, Ryan Getzlaf, Nick Ritchie, Hampus Lindholm, Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Miller, Rickard Rakell, Teemu Selanne


© Business Wire 2019
