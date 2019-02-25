Analogix Introduces ANX7451 – Second Generation 10G USB-C Re-timer for Smartphones

Analogix
Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of its ANX7451,
second generation 10 Gbps USB-C™ re-timer capable of supporting USB 3.2
Gen2 data rates and DisplayPort™ 1.4a at 8.1 Gbps for next generation
10G mobile devices which require re-timers to drive appreciable
distances.
ANX7451 re-timer guarantees high bandwidth data and video transport over long channels in smartphone system boards and external cable connections (Graphic: Business Wire)
Designed for mobile applications, the ANX7451 uses a 3.3mm x 4.8mm
LGA-34 package and it features an even lower power consumption,
integrated clock source, and improved robustness of DisplayPort 1.4a. It
is based on SRIS and BLR architectures and it complies with USB 3.2
Appendix E requirements, working seamlessly through the daisy chaining
of multiple re-timers.
“As smartphones move to 10Gbps USB-C, the ANX7451 enables high bandwidth
data and video transport of upcoming application processors over USB-C,”
said Michael Ching, vice president of marketing for Analogix. “The
ANX7451 is essential in maintaining signal integrity in flexible mobile
system boards, as well as in the case of longer cable connection
applications such as data synchronization, docking stations, and
tethered mobile VR.”
The ANX7451 re-timer recovers and reinstates high-speed signals at both
ends of active cables spanning from 2 up to 5 meters. This allows
low-cost cable solutions to meet the performance and compliance
requirements of high-speed DisplayPort and USB 3.2 signals.
Smartphone designs using application processors without an integrated
USB-C™ power delivery (PD) port controller can use the ANX7411
companion, which integrates the logic to manage cable attach and detach,
orientation, and role detection, providing full USB PD 3.0 support.
The ANX7451 is now sampling and will ship in mass production in Q3 2019.
Product demonstrations of 10G re-timers for smartphones, as well as next
generation SlimPort® display controllers for AR/VR and dual-display
solutions, are taking place during this week’s Mobile World Congress
2019 at the Analogix meeting room #2C31MR in Hall 2 at Fira Gran Via in
Barcelona.
About Analogix Semiconductor
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for
the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as
smartphones, notebooks, and VR head mounted displays, to large,
high-definition TVs and high-end graphics cards. Analogix is the market
leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor
solutions for DisplayPort under its SlimPort brand, including high-speed
signal conditioners, and an industry leader in mobile display
controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions.
The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface
for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video
Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are
compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort
Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.
Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of
Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are
the property of their respective owners.
