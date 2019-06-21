Analysis : Five Takeaways From the June Fed Meeting

By Nick Timiraos

The Federal Reserve's decision to leave rates unchanged this week while signaling readiness to cut them if the economic outlook doesn't improve soon sent stocks to new highs Thursday, while bond yields reached their lowest levels since 2016.

Here are five takeaways from the latest Fed meeting and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference:

1. Mr. Powell sounds ready to cut rates. The Fed chairman doesn't ever publicly reveal his interest-rate projection in the so-called dot plot, where officials anonymously pencil in the rate path consistent with their most likely economic forecast. But a comment from Mr. Powell during his press conference led some Fed watchers to conclude that he was among the eight of 17 officials expecting to cut rates this year.

Mr. Powell referred to this group of officials in the first person, while referring to officials who didn't pencil in rate cuts in the third person.

"I would just say that the risks that we see having emerged are risks that have gotten our attention, and that have called a number of us to write down rate cuts," he said. "And a number of those who haven't, to see that the case has strengthened." [Italics added.]

2. A rate reduction could happen soon. Mr. Powell said officials weren't ready to cut this week because they wanted to see if the recent escalation in trade tensions would persist. "We will see a lot more on all these issues in the very near term," he said, suggesting officials may not need to wait too much longer to decide on a cut. Their next meeting is July 30-31. Later he added, "we will act as needed, including promptly if that's appropriate."

Because Mr. Powell said little to push back against market expectations of a July rate cut, one question in the coming weeks is whether to cut rates by a quarter percentage point if the outlook doesn't improve or possibly a half percentage point if it were to worsen. The Fed's benchmark rate is currently set in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

A body of research suggests that when interest rates are historically low and leave central bankers with less room to cut them in a potential downturn, it's better to act sooner and stronger. "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Mr. Powell said, while sidestepping a question about the size of any future rate cut.

3. Monetary policy may not be the best tool to cushion against a trade slowdown, but that won't stop the Fed from using it. Mr. Powell indirectly pushed back against commentators who have argued that the central bank shouldn't cushion any downturn from trade policy these commentators regard as ill-advised.

"We have the tools we have, and we're committed and sworn to use them to support economic activity," he said. "And they do support economic activity through a number of channels that are reasonably well understood."

Mr. Powell faced a delicate balancing act Wednesday in highlighting growth hazards from trade uncertainty given that trade policy isn't the Fed's responsibility. "How do you write a policy statement to say, 'We expect our political leaders to make a terrible mistake and derail the global expansion?'" said Vincent Reinhart, a former senior Fed economist who is now chief economist at Mellon.

4. Low inflation is a pressing concern. In his May news conference, Mr. Powell pushed back against market expectations of a future rate cut by repeatedly citing soft first-quarter inflation readings as "transient," owing to idiosyncratic price drops that would later reverse.

Gone were any references on Wednesday to an alternative inflation gauge, the Dallas Fed's "trimmed mean," which officials had used in recent weeks to point out how idiosyncratic price declines in certain goods or services had pulled down their preferred inflation gauge.

Instead, Mr. Powell signaled greater concern about weak inflation readings given a deterioration in the growth outlook. If growth weakens, it may take longer for inflation to return to the central bank's 2% target. He cited a faster return of inflation to 2% as an additional reason to justify a rate cut.

5. Who's afraid of full employment? For years, Fed officials have argued that a declining unemployment rate required pre-emptive rate increases to prevent unwanted inflation pressures from building. Now, the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, a 49-year low, but inflation is running below the Fed's 2% target. As a result, officials have signaled less concern about the textbook relationships between tighter labor markets and rising inflation.

"What's a little surprising is that you could reach these levels of unemployment...long into a cycle, and not see even higher wages that are pushing up on inflation," said Mr. Powell. "We're very careful about not assuming that there's no more slack in the labor market."

Mr. Powell cited two panels at the central bank's recent research conference in Chicago in which community leaders discussed the benefits of a low-unemployment economy for workers at the fringes of the labor market. "That was very focusing, and motivating, too," he said.

