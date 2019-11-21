Log in
Analysis Group : Promotes Mark Gustafson to Principal

11/21/2019 | 02:01pm EST

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Gustafson to Principal.  

"We are delighted to announce Mark's promotion and congratulate him on his many achievements," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "Mark's intellectual rigor and ability to think creatively make him adept at solving many complex business issues. His counsel is valued by clients, whose diverse array of issues have included health care, insurance, and finance, among others."

A recognized expert in his field, Mr. Gustafson has provided trial and deposition testimony, and supported arbitration, in connection with matters involving commercial damages, physician compensation, the reasonable value of medical services, retirement benefits, employment compensation, and lost earnings capacity. He has also critiqued plaintiffs' proposed damages formulas in several class actions. He has played a central role in many noteworthy cases, including supporting:

  • The US Department of Justice (DOJ) in one of the largest settlements ever paid in association with health fraud (DOJ v. Tenet Healthcare). Mr. Gustafson helped guide a team in sampling, reviewing, and analyzing detailed bills to identify examples of unbundling and inappropriate billing that resulted in excessive outlier payments.
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in one of the largest civil penalties ever obtained by the agency against an individual in an accounting fraud case (SEC v. Henry Yuen). In this case brought against the ex-CEO of Gemstar, Mr. Gustafson worked with a team that studied hundreds of invoices for advertising on Gemstar's interactive programming guide, identifying a significant number that were not justified.
  • A major automotive manufacturer in one of the few defect class actions to go to trial. Mr. Gustafson and a team of analysts supported the defense both in the class certification phase and during the trial on issues related to liability, causation, and damages.
  • A major technology company affected by one of the largest data breaches to date. Mr. Gustafson helped guide a team that analyzed damages and successfully countered the plaintiffs' calculations.

In addition, Mr. Gustafson has worked with clients to perform affirmative pay equity studies, explored economic issues associated with a wide range of insurance products and variable annuities, and provided support in ERISA matters related to health care plans, benefits, and insurance claims.

To learn more about Analysis Group's capabilities, visit www.analysisgroup.com.

About Analysis Group
Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Contact:
Analysis Group
Eric Seymour, 617-425-8103
eric.seymour@analysisgroup.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-group-promotes-mark-gustafson-to-principal-300963301.html

SOURCE Analysis Group


© PRNewswire 2019
