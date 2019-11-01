Analysis : Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now.

Hiring was steady in October, especially after accounting for large declines in employment due to an auto-worker strike and the coming Census count.

The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 1.5% and 1.75% this week, the third such reduction since July. Mr. Powell indicated officials want to step back now and assess whether economic activity, which faced growing risks this summer from a slowdown in global growth and business investment, stabilizes near current levels or weakens further.

In other words, the Fed cut rates in anticipation of a slowdown. Now, it wants to condition future cuts on evidence of actual weakness.

"Looking ahead, we will be monitoring the effects of our policy actions along with other information bearing on the outlook as we assess the appropriate path" of interest rates, said Mr. Powell at a news conference on Wednesday. "Of course, if developments emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly."

The Labor Department's October employment report released Friday provides no fodder for such a reassessment. To be sure, the Fed isn't likely to revise its plans based on any single report, but payroll data like those released Friday nevertheless provide a widely watched snapshot of economic activity.

Private-sector employers on average have added nearly 154,000 workers a month over the prior three months, slightly above levels reported in earlier months. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, as the number of people looking for work increased.

The report offered little sign of wage pressures accelerating. Average hourly earnings were up 3% on the year ended October, down from 3.4% in February.

The Fed will have one more employment report early next month to review before its final scheduled policy meeting of the year Dec. 10-11. Before Friday's report, investors had placed a roughly one-in-five probability of another rate cut based on trading in futures markets, according to CME Group. Those probabilities fell to around one in eight after Friday's report.

Fed officials cut rates three times this year amid concerns that a slowdown in global growth and an increase in trade-policy uncertainty would chill business investment and manufacturing activity, which in turn threatened to slow down hiring and economic activity.

Economic growth has slowed this year. Output advanced at a 1.9% annual rate in the third quarter, down from 2% in the second quarter and 2.9% last year. But these growth rates reflect what Fed officials expect is the economy's long-run growth rate.

The question now is whether the slowdown this year in business investment, which fell in the past two quarters, leads to hiring cutbacks and a downshift in consumer confidence and spending. Without help from manufacturing, exports and investment, economists fear a slowdown in consumer spending could jeopardize the economic expansion.

"That's a risk that we've been monitoring, but we don't see it yet," said Mr. Powell on Wednesday. "Overall, we see the economy as having been resilient to the winds that have been blowing this year."