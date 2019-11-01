Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Analysis : Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:25am EDT

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now.

Hiring was steady in October, especially after accounting for large declines in employment due to an auto-worker strike and the coming Census count.

The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 1.5% and 1.75% this week, the third such reduction since July. Mr. Powell indicated officials want to step back now and assess whether economic activity, which faced growing risks this summer from a slowdown in global growth and business investment, stabilizes near current levels or weakens further.

In other words, the Fed cut rates in anticipation of a slowdown. Now, it wants to condition future cuts on evidence of actual weakness.

"Looking ahead, we will be monitoring the effects of our policy actions along with other information bearing on the outlook as we assess the appropriate path" of interest rates, said Mr. Powell at a news conference on Wednesday. "Of course, if developments emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly."

The Labor Department's October employment report released Friday provides no fodder for such a reassessment. To be sure, the Fed isn't likely to revise its plans based on any single report, but payroll data like those released Friday nevertheless provide a widely watched snapshot of economic activity.

Private-sector employers on average have added nearly 154,000 workers a month over the prior three months, slightly above levels reported in earlier months. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly, to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, as the number of people looking for work increased.

The report offered little sign of wage pressures accelerating. Average hourly earnings were up 3% on the year ended October, down from 3.4% in February.

The Fed will have one more employment report early next month to review before its final scheduled policy meeting of the year Dec. 10-11. Before Friday's report, investors had placed a roughly one-in-five probability of another rate cut based on trading in futures markets, according to CME Group. Those probabilities fell to around one in eight after Friday's report.

Fed officials cut rates three times this year amid concerns that a slowdown in global growth and an increase in trade-policy uncertainty would chill business investment and manufacturing activity, which in turn threatened to slow down hiring and economic activity.

Economic growth has slowed this year. Output advanced at a 1.9% annual rate in the third quarter, down from 2% in the second quarter and 2.9% last year. But these growth rates reflect what Fed officials expect is the economy's long-run growth rate.

The question now is whether the slowdown this year in business investment, which fell in the past two quarters, leads to hiring cutbacks and a downshift in consumer confidence and spending. Without help from manufacturing, exports and investment, economists fear a slowdown in consumer spending could jeopardize the economic expansion.

"That's a risk that we've been monitoring, but we don't see it yet," said Mr. Powell on Wednesday. "Overall, we see the economy as having been resilient to the winds that have been blowing this year."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aU.S. insurer AIG's third-quarter profit misses estimates
RE
10:49aARAMCO MEETS INVESTORS IN LAST-MINUTE BID TO HIT $2 TRILLION IPO TARGET : sources
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aChevron's profit falls due to weaker oil and gas prices
RE
10:45aWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
10:45aDollar drops on mixed data, trade optimism
RE
10:44aChina central bank says to keep working to ward off financial risks
RE
10:43aFed's Kaplan says policy is appropriate, should now be patient
RE
10:43aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Deputy Minister Alvin Botes co-chair South Africa-Ireland Joint Commission for Cooperation, 5 Nov
PU
10:43aLAUNCH TECH : Poll result of special general meeting and voluntary announcement of blockchain business development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
2NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : tempers full-year profit expectations, unveils plan to control costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group