Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Enerplus, ExlService, Gilead Sciences, 51job, QUALCOMM, and Perrigo Company plc — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ENERPLUS CORPORATION (ERF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Enerplus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Enerplus reported revenue of $183.24MM vs $191.61MM (down 4.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.39 (down 90.05%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Enerplus reported revenue of $721.26MM vs $523.61MM (up 37.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs $1.32 (down 42.80%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.61 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. (EXLS) REPORT OVERVIEW

ExlService's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ExlService reported revenue of $210.11MM vs $189.06MM (up 11.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.60 (down 30.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ExlService reported revenue of $762.31MM vs $685.99MM (up 11.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.44 vs $1.84 (down 21.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.51 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. (GILD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gilead Sciences' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Gilead Sciences reported revenue of $5,648.00MM vs $7,141.00MM (down 20.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $2.35 (down 40.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gilead Sciences reported revenue of $26,107.00MM vs $30,390.00MM (down 14.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.54 vs $10.08 (down 64.88%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.68 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

51JOB, INC. (JOBS) REPORT OVERVIEW

51job's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, 51job reported revenue of $133.86MM vs $98.17MM (up 36.35%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs $0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, 51job reported revenue of $437.82MM vs $336.79MM (up 30.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $1.40 (down 32.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

QUALCOMM INCORPORATED (QCOM) REPORT OVERVIEW

QUALCOMM's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, QUALCOMM reported revenue of $5,599.00MM vs $5,371.00MM (up 4.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs $0.59 (up 38.98%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, QUALCOMM reported revenue of $22,291.00MM vs $23,554.00MM (down 5.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.67 vs $3.84 (down 56.51%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.80 and is expected to report on November 7th, 2018.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Perrigo Company plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $1,186.40MM vs $1,237.90MM (down 4.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs -$0.49. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $4,946.20MM vs $5,280.60MM (down 6.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs -$28.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.23 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

