Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Hilton Worldwide, Kansas City Southern, Celanese, Hi-Crush Partners LP, Craft Brew Alliance, and Matson — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW), and Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW), and Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 6th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. (HLT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hilton Worldwide's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hilton Worldwide reported revenue of $2,253.00MM vs $2,091.00MM (up 7.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.49 (up 12.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hilton Worldwide reported revenue of $9,140.00MM vs $7,382.00MM (up 23.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.88 vs $1.06 (up 266.04%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.09 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN (KSU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kansas City Southern's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Kansas City Southern reported revenue of $694.00MM vs $660.40MM (up 5.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.59 vs $5.29 (down 69.94%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Kansas City Southern reported revenue of $2,714.00MM vs $2,582.90MM (up 5.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.16 vs $9.18 (down 32.90%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.64 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

CELANESE CORPORATION (CE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Celanese's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Celanese reported revenue of $1,771.00MM vs $1,566.00MM (up 13.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.98 vs $1.65 (up 80.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Celanese reported revenue of $6,140.00MM vs $5,389.00MM (up 13.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.11 vs $6.21 (down 1.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.76 and is expected to report on January 27th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

HI-CRUSH PARTNERS LP (HCLP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hi-Crush Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hi-Crush Partners LP reported revenue of $213.97MM vs $167.58MM (up 27.68%) and basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.33 (down 9.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hi-Crush Partners LP reported revenue of $602.62MM vs $204.43MM (up 194.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.97 vs -$1.64. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.35 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. (BREW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Craft Brew Alliance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Craft Brew Alliance reported revenue of $52.89MM vs $56.64MM (down 6.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs $0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Craft Brew Alliance reported revenue of $207.46MM vs $202.51MM (up 2.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.49 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.34 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MATSON, INC. (MATX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Matson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Matson reported revenue of $589.40MM vs $543.90MM (up 8.37%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.97 vs $0.79 (up 22.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Matson reported revenue of $2,046.90MM vs $1,941.60MM (up 5.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.41 vs $1.89 (up 186.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.48 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

