Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within National Oilwell Varco, Centene, Paylocity Holding, NorthStar Realty Europe, Geron, and NACCO Industries — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY), NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), and NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 6th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC. (NOV) REPORT OVERVIEW

National Oilwell Varco's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, National Oilwell Varco reported revenue of $2,154.00MM vs $1,835.00MM (up 17.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, National Oilwell Varco reported revenue of $7,304.00MM vs $7,251.00MM (up 0.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$6.41. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.22 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

CENTENE CORPORATION (CNC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Centene's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Centene reported revenue of $16,182.00MM vs $11,898.00MM (up 36.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $1.19 (down 92.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Centene reported revenue of $48,382.00MM vs $40,607.00MM (up 19.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.80 vs $3.52 (up 36.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.44 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION (PCTY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Paylocity Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Paylocity Holding reported revenue of $100.50MM vs $81.50MM (up 23.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs $0.01 (up 1,800.00%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Paylocity Holding reported revenue of $377.53MM vs $300.01MM (up 25.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.13 (up 469.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.81 and is expected to report on August 8th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP. (NRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

NorthStar Realty Europe's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NorthStar Realty Europe reported revenue of $28.99MM vs $34.26MM (down 15.40%) and basic earnings per share $0.01 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NorthStar Realty Europe reported revenue of $129.92MM vs $151.22MM (down 14.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.57 vs -$1.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.55 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GERON CORPORATION (GERN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Geron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Geron reported revenue of $0.17MM vs $0.16MM (up 1.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Geron reported revenue of $1.07MM vs $6.16MM (down 82.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.19. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.23 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NC) REPORT OVERVIEW

NACCO Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NACCO Industries reported revenue of $31.44MM vs $21.94MM (up 43.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $1.23 (up 8.13%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NACCO Industries reported revenue of $104.78MM vs $111.08MM (down 5.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.44 vs $4.34 (up 2.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

