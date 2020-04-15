Log in
Analysis of COVID-19-Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023 | Growth in the Construction Market to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/15/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the adjustable bed base and bed set market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.76 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005486/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request latest free sample report on COVID-19 impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adjustable Bed Enterprises, Leggett & Platt, Serta Simmons Bedding, Sleep Number Corporation, and Tempur Sealy International are some of the major market participants. The growth in the construction market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth in the construction market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Adjustable bed base and bed set Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Residential
    • Non-residential
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30543

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adjustable bed base and bed set market report covers the following areas:

  • Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Size
  • Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Trends
  • Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased adoption of smart adjustable bed base and bed set as one of the prime reasons driving the adjustable bed base and bed set market growth during the next few years.

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adjustable bed base and bed set market, including some of the vendors such as Adjustable Bed Enterprises, Leggett & Platt, Serta Simmons Bedding, Sleep Number Corporation, and Tempur Sealy International. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the adjustable bed base and bed set market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adjustable Bed Base and Bed Set Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist adjustable bed base and bed set market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the adjustable bed base and bed set market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the adjustable bed base and bed set market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of adjustable bed base and bed set market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing demand for multi-functional adjustable bed base
  • Increased adoption of smart adjustable bed base and bed set
  • Increased M&A activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adjustable Bed Enterprises
  • Leggett & Platt
  • Serta Simmons Bedding
  • Sleep Number Corporation
  • Tempur Sealy International

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
