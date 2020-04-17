Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis of COVID-19-Berries Market 2019-2023 | Health Benefits Associated with the Consumption of Berries to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the berries market and it is poised to grow by USD 48.17 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005650/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Berries Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Berries Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Dole Food Company Inc, Driscoll's Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd, and Wish Farms Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits associated with the consumption of berries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Berries Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Berries Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Food And Beverages
    • Personal Care
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31225

Berries Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our berries market report covers the following areas:

  • Berries Market Size
  • Berries Market Trends
  • Berries Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies new packaging trends as one of the prime reasons driving the berries market growth during the next few years.

Berries Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Berries Market, including some of the vendors such as AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Dole Food Company Inc, Driscoll's Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd, and Wish Farms Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Berries Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Berries Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist berries market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the berries market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the berries market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of berries market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing prominence of private label brands
  • New packaging trends
  • Innovative labeling for berries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
  • Dole Food Company Inc
  • Driscoll's Inc.
  • Uren Food Group Ltd
  • Wish Farms Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of vendor positioning
  • List of berries

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:36aPhl meat industry remains stable amid Covid-19
PU
01:36aBUFAB GROUP : Invitation to the presentation of Bufab's Q1 report 2020
PU
01:36aHOIST FINANCE PUBL : Invitation to Hoist Finance first quarter 2020 presentation
PU
01:36aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Shares Rise 7.7% on Upbeat 1Q Earnings, Defensive Outlook
DJ
01:32aHong Kong-Listed Casino Shares Rise Amid Better-Than-Expected China Data
DJ
01:31aSAGA TANKERS ASA : Annual Report 2019
AQ
01:31aORANGE : confirms that its Annual General Meeting will be held on 19 May and adapts its dividend policy
GL
01:30aAEDIFICA NV/SA : Convocation to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 20 May 2020
AQ
01:30aFLEX LNG : 2019 Annual ESG Report
GL
01:30aNICOX : First Quarter 2020 Business Update and Financial Highlights
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups consider bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
5CRUDE OIL : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group