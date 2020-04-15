Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis of COVID-19-Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023 | Need to Improve Online Security to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the blockchain market in retail sector and it is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005534/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. The need to improve online security will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need to improve online security has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023: Segmentation

Blockchain market in retail sector is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Supply chain management
    • Identity management
    • Payments
    • Compliance management
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America
  • End-user
    • Large Enterprises
    • SMEs

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31141

Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our blockchain market in retail sector report covers the following areas:

  • Blockchain Market in Retail Sector Size
  • Blockchain Market in Retail Sector Trends
  • Blockchain Market in Retail Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies blank as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain market in retail sector growth during the next few years.

Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the blockchain market in retail sector, including some of the vendors such as Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the blockchain market in retail sector are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blockchain Market in Retail Sector 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist blockchain market in retail sector growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the blockchain market in retail sector size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the blockchain market in retail sector
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blockchain market in retail sector vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • SMEs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SAP SE

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:08pBALLANTYNE STRONG : Announces Management Succession and Provides COVID-19 Business Update
AQ
10:01pOIL SEARCH : OSH - Retail Offer Booklet and Ineligible Letter
PU
10:01pJapanese Firm WMH Invests in Vietnam and Expands its ASEAN Footprint
PR
10:01pARM : Enables Global IoT Proliferation Through Pelion IoT Platform Ecosystem Expansion
BU
09:57pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Revises the Policy for STEP Social Contribution Activities and Newly Designs a Logo with a Tagline
AQ
09:56pSales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in March 2020
PU
09:56pHours worked steady before major COVID-19 restrictions (Media Release)
PU
09:56pWILLIAMS : Employees taking steps to maintain reliable service
PU
09:51pSundial Announces Extension of Credit Facility Waiver Agreements
AQ
09:49pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iQIYI, Inc. - IQ
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4IMMUTEP LIMITED : IMMUTEP : Advances Cell Line Development for IMP761
5UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group