Analysis of COVID-19-Digital Education Publishing Market in the US 2019-2023 | Innovative Marketing Strategies to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/16/2020 | 02:38am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the digital education publishing market, and it is poised to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005853/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Digital Education Publishing Market in the US 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cengage Learning, Inc., Houghton mifflin harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH. are some of the major market participants. Innovative marketing strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Innovative marketing strategies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Education Publishing Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • K-12
    • Higher Education
    • Corporate/skill-based
  • Product
    • Digital Textbooks
    • Digital Assessment Books
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31118

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital education publishing market report covers the following areas:

  • Digital Education Publishing Market size
  • Digital Education Publishing Market trends
  • Digital Education Publishing Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increasing shift toward content customization as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market growth during the next few years.

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital education publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Cengage Learning, Inc., Houghton mifflin harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital education publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education publishing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital education publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital education publishing market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education publishing market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Corporate/skill-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • HTML5 emerging as main programming language for content publishing
  • Growing shift toward content customization
  • Growing popularity of virtual schools

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cengage Learning, Inc.
  • Houghton mifflin harcourt
  • McGraw-Hill Education
  • Pearson
  • Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
