Analysis of COVID-19-Digital Education Publishing Market in the US 2019-2023 | Innovative Marketing Strategies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the digital education publishing market, and it is poised to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cengage Learning, Inc., Houghton mifflin harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH. are some of the major market participants. Innovative marketing strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Innovative marketing strategies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Education Publishing Market is segmented as below:

End-user K-12 Higher Education Corporate/skill-based

Product Digital Textbooks Digital Assessment Books Others



Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital education publishing market report covers the following areas:

Digital Education Publishing Market size

Digital Education Publishing Market trends

Digital Education Publishing Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increasing shift toward content customization as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market growth during the next few years.

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital education publishing market, including some of the vendors such as Cengage Learning, Inc., Houghton mifflin harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, and Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital education publishing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Education Publishing Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education publishing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital education publishing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital education publishing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education publishing market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Corporate/skill-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

HTML5 emerging as main programming language for content publishing

Growing shift toward content customization

Growing popularity of virtual schools

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cengage Learning, Inc.

Houghton mifflin harcourt

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

