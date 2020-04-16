Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis of COVID-19-Face Cream Market 2019-2023 | Need for Organic Face Creams to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the face cream market, and it is poised to grow by USD 10.26 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005275/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Face Cream Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Face Cream Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Unilever are some of the major market participants. The need for organic face creams will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The need for organic face creams has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Face Cream Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Face Cream Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Anti-aging Cream
    • Skin Whitening And Sun Protection Cream
    • Moisturizer And Anti-acne Cream
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31008

Face Cream Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our face cream market report covers the following areas:

  • Face Cream Market size
  • Face Cream Market trends
  • Face Cream Market industry analysis

This study identifies a rising emphasis on product personalization and customization as one of the prime reasons driving the face cream market growth during the next few years.

Face Cream Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the face cream market, including some of the vendors such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Unilever. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the face cream market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Face Cream Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist face cream market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the face cream market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the face cream market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of face cream market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and
  • forecast 2018-2023
  • Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising emphasis on product personalization and customization
  • Growing prominence of social media influencers
  • Growing adoption of technology in face cream formulation

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • L’Oréal S.A.
  • Procter & Gamble
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Unilever

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55aNORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:52aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:51aCHARLES STANLEY : Trading update for the 3 months ended 31 March 2020
PU
05:49aUNIVERSITY OF BEDFORDSHIRE : University comes third in 'Master the Mainframe' competition
AQ
05:47aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC
PR
05:46aDOWNING TWO VCT : Dividend Declaration
AQ
05:44aZUR ROSE GROUP : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:41aDELEK : Termination of relationship with Midroog Ltd.
PU
05:41aThe Annual Report for 2019 is now published
PU
05:41aGovernment bond purchases increased as a monetary policy response to the pandemic
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
5SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : Japan's SMFG to end lending for new coal-fired power plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group