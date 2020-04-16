Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis of COVID-19-Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Automated Forestry Management to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the forestry software market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.26 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005661/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc., Remsoft, Silvacom Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Adoption of automated forestry management has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Forestry software market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • On-premise Forestry Software
    • Cloud-based Forestry Software
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31226

Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our forestry software market report covers the following areas:

  • Forestry Software Market Size
  • Forestry Software Market Trends
  • Forestry Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising adoption of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the forestry software market growth during the next few years.

Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Forestry Software Market, including some of the vendors such as Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc., Remsoft, Silvacom Ltd., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., and Trimble Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Forestry Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist forestry software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the forestry software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the forestry software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forestry software market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • On-premise forestry software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Cloud-based forestry software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing demand for AI-based forestry
  • Rising adoption of big data in forestry
  • Advances of mobile technology in forestry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc.
  • Remsoft
  • Silvacom Ltd.
  • Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of vendors classification

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aNORSKE SKOG ASA : Ex dividend of NOK 3.25
AQ
12:01aDONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : DNA) Update on Progress of Star Vegas Settlement
AQ
04/16GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
RE
04/16China March crude oil runs hit 15-month low as refiners extend output cuts
RE
04/16China March daily aluminium output slips as low prices force smelter cuts
RE
04/16China March crude oil runs hit 15-month low as refiners extend output cuts
RE
04/16JAPAN AIRLINES : keep most domestic flights despite few takers for seats
RE
04/16KLab Unites with the Game Industry and WHO #PlayApartTogether Campaign to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
PR
04/16ESSO THAILAND PUBLIC : Mobil to give away 4,000 reusable masks to deliverymen at selected Esso fuel stations
PU
04/16Analysis of COVID-19-Forestry Software Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Automated Forestry Management to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump lays out plan for easing coronavir..
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group