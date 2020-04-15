Analysis of COVID-19-Global Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG and Clemas & Co. Ltd | Technavio

The global floor cleaning machines market is expected to grow by USD 1.91 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005538/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Floor Cleaning Machines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Floor Cleaning Machines Market Analysis Report by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) and Product (Professional cleaning equipment and Consumer cleaning equipment), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/floor-cleaning-machines-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing construction of skyscrapers. In addition, the adoption of green cleaning technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the floor cleaning machines market.

The rate of urbanization in emerging economies in recent decades has been exponential. This maximizes the land use and construction of taller buildings such as skyscrapers and underground structures. The growth in the construction of tall structures is also contributed by an increase in competition among individual contractors or organizations to build the tallest building in a city, nation, locale, or the world. High-rise buildings are considered a distinct part of the urban landscape, representing a sign of human resourcefulness and engineering ability. The average height of the 100 tallest buildings increased by 25% in 2019. The growing prevalence of these buildings drives the demand for hygiene and maintenance facilities. This is propelling the adoption of automatic floor cleaning machines which are preferred over manual cleaning techniques. Thus, the increasing construction of skyscrapers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Floor Cleaning Machines Companies:

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG operates the business under various segments such as Home & Garden and Professional. The company offers products such as multi-functional vacuum cleaners, high-pressure cleaners, industrial vacuum technology, sweepers and vacuum sweepers, patio cleaner, mobile cleaning, and more.

Clemas & Co. Ltd

Clemas & Co. Ltd offers products through the following business units: New machines, i Range, Used Cleaning Machines, Hire, and Services. The company offers floor sweepers, floor scrubber dryers, vacuums, steam cleaners, and more. They also provide servicing solutions using floor cleaning machines on a regular basis.

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale

EUREKA Spa Unipersonale operates under various business segments, namely Floor Sweepers, Scrubber-dryers, and Escalator Cleaner. The company offers sweepers such as BULL 200, Kobra, Rider 1201, Picobello 101, Picobello 151, and others. They also provide a wide range of industrial floor sweepers that include pedestrian or walk behind sweepers.

Fimap Spa

Fimap Spa offers products through the following business segments: Performance scrubbing machines, Original scrubbing machines, Sweeping machines, and Others. The company offers various cleaning machines such as sweeping machines, scrubbing machines, and others. They provide products such as FA15+, FE18, FM43 TP Orbital, Fimop, FS80-90-110, Genie XS, Maxima, and others.

Hako GmbH

Hako GmbH offers products through the following business segments: Cleaning Technology, Municipal Technology, and Services. The company offers several cleaning machines such as Scrubmaster B260 R and Citymaster 1650. They also provide service solutions such as maintenance, extended warranty, full Service -permanent machine availability, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Floor Cleaning Machines Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

Floor Cleaning Machines Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Professional cleaning equipment

Consumer cleaning equipment

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005538/en/