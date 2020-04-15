Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis of COVID-19-Global Geofencing Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Location-based Marketing to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the geofencing market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.48 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005548/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Geofencing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Geofencing Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apple Inc., Esri, Localytics, Simpli.fi, and Thumbvista, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in location-based marketing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Geofencing Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Geofencing market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Fixed
    • Mobile
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30876

Geofencing Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geofencing market report covers the following areas:

  • Geofencing Market Size
  • Geofencing Market Trends
  • Geofencing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased use of analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the geofencing market growth during the next few years.

Geofencing Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the geofencing market, including some of the vendors such as Apple Inc., Esri, Localytics, Simpli.fi, and Thumbvista. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the geofencing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Geofencing Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist geofencing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the geofencing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the geofencing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geofencing market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Fixed - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Mobile - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing applications of geofencing
  • Increased use of analytics
  • Increased availability of geofencing API

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Apple Inc.
  • Esri
  • Localytics
  • Simpli.fi
  • Thumbvista

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pSayona Mining Ltd MD Update - Quebec Prepares for Post-Pandemic Future
AW
08:43pBECLE, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Schedule
BU
08:41pAMGEN : How Amgen Continues to Foster Inclusion and Belonging During COVID-19
PU
08:38pCORE GOLD : Announces Indefinite Suspension of Production and Commercial Activities in Ecuador Due to Force Majeure
AQ
08:36pPROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Reports Granting of Inducement Award
PR
08:36pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in VMware, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and upcoming Deadline – VMW
GL
08:34pMITCHELL SERVICES : Morgans rates MSV as Add
AQ
08:33pINVOCARE : Morgans rates IVC as Add
AQ
08:33pSENEX ENERGY : Morgans rates SXY as Add
AQ
08:32pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HP Inc. - HP
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Major U.S. airlines eyeing government loans after grants - sources
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
4UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group