Analysis of COVID-19-Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023 | Innovative Product Offerings to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/16/2020 | 08:37am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the protective workwear market, and it is poised to grow by USD 2.87 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005361/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M, ANSELL Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, and MSA are some of the major market participants. The innovative product offerings will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Innovative product offerings have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Protective Workwear Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Chemical
    • Fire And Thermal
    • Biological
    • Visibility
  • End-user
    • Manufacturing
    • Oil And Gas
    • Healthcare
    • Construction
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download the latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31193

Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our protective workwear market report covers the following areas:

  • Protective Workwear Market size
  • Protective Workwear Market trends
  • Protective Workwear Market industry analysis

This study identifies the introduction of asset tracking and the internet of things features as one of the prime reasons driving the protective workwear market growth during the next few years.

Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the protective workwear market, including some of the vendors such as 3M, ANSELL Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, and MSA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the protective workwear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Protective Workwear Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in protective workwear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the protective workwear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the protective workwear market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of protective workwear market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Chemical - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Fire and thermal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Biological - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Visibility - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Oil and Gas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of asset tracking and internet of things (IoT) features
  • Launch of women-centric personal protective clothing
  • Increasing focus on emergency management

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M
  • ANSELL Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • KCWW
  • MSA

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
