Analysis of the North American Grids Cyber Security Market, Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Analysis
of the North American Grids Cyber Security Market, Forecast to 2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The cyber security solutions market has been analyzed on the basis of
the five different services, namely Network Access & Operations (NA&O),
Analytics & Compliance (A&C), Security Services (SS), Internet Property
Defense (IPD), and Device Management (DM). This report is segmented
based on solutions offered for the transmission & distribution (T&D) and
substation parts of the grid.
Growing energy demand is driving significant investments in utility
infrastructure such as the T&D network. With growing investments in
power generation, there is a strong need for investments in the
downstream areas as well. Most of the T&D infrastructure in the US is
aged. The number of systems and networks out there in the field are more
than 20 years and they were not built to withstand cyber attacks.
Further, the advent of advanced automation and control systems including
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic
Controller (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and other high-end
networking capabilities has enabled utilities to minimize their downtime
and increase the reliability and resiliency of their grid assets.
With the rise in automation systems, there is a growing threat to the
safety and integrity of assets as grid assets do not possess a robust
security framework for safeguarding against intrusions. Securing each of
the value chain components requires a robust physical and IT security
solution.
Some of the challenges for the industry include reluctance by utilities
in the past to invest in cyber security solutions and the presence of
legacy systems along the grid network. Governments are increasingly
mandating to protect the critical infrastructures through regulations,
fines, or penalties. However, cyber security is beginning to transform
the conception of future grid infrastructure in the North American
market. The demand for and the adoption of cyber security solutions is
mainly driven by factors including rising cyber attacks, regulations and
mandates from governments and other regulatory bodies, growing customer
touch points along the grid, and the increasing number of smart devices
that need cyber protection. This study does not include hardware revenue
for market sizing. It also does not take into consideration cyber
security solutions developed in-house by the utilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Drivers And Restraints-Total Grids Cyber Security Market
4. Forecasts And Trends-Total Grids Cyber Security Market
5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Grids Cyber Security
Market
6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action
7. T&D Segment Analysis
8. Substation Segment Analysis
9. The Last Word
10. Appendix
