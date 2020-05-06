Analysis on COVID-19 Pandemic – Global Connected Mining Market Segmented by Geographic Landscape, Type, and Forecast 2020-2024 | Technavio

The global connected mining market research report provides a detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The connected mining market is poised to grow by USD 17.02 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report of Connected Mining Market
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a significantly negative impact on various industries, such as oil and gas, metalworking, and packaging. However, the information technology industry and communications equipment sub-industry are expected to witness a mixed impact amid COVID-19 pandemic. Mining companies are offering innovative solutions to improve their productivity by implementing telerobotic mining. This is reducing the need for the physical presence of the workforce, thereby, ensuring their safety from the spread of the virus. Remote-controlled robotic machinery is being used to facilitate deep mining operations. Hence, industry leaders are continually implementing innovative strategies to provide safe solutions for workers and boost mining activities globally.
The connected mining market report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, and opportunities.
Top Key players of Connected Mining Market covered as:
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Accenture Plc
-
Caterpillar Inc.
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Hexagon AB
The connected mining market will be affected by technological improvements in automated mining equipment. Apart from this, another market trend includes the increased use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning.
In addition, the increase in the availability of advanced aerial imagery will aid in market growth. The increase in adoption of mobile-based technologies, shift of mining activities to emerging economies, and adoption of innovative business models will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
-
Connected Mining Market Split by Geographic Landscape
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
-
Connected Mining Market Split by Type
-
Surface mining
-
Underground mining
The regional distribution of connected mining market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2020-2024.
The connected mining market research report sheds light on foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
Imperative insights on the following aspects:
-
What was the size of the global connected mining industry by value in 2019?
-
What will be the size of the global connected mining industry in 2024?
-
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global connected mining industry?
-
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
-
What are the main segments that make up the global connected mining market?
Connected mining market research report presents critical information and factual data about connected mining industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in connected mining market study.
The product range of the connected mining industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in connected mining market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
Why buy?
-
Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
-
Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
-
Assess the financial performance of competitors.
The connected mining market research report gives an overview of connected mining industry by analyzing various key segments of this connected mining market based on the geographic landscape and type. The regional distribution of the connected mining market across the globe is considered for this connected mining industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the connected mining market over the period from 2020 to the forecasted year.
