Analysis on COVID-19 Pandemic – Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmented by Geographic Landscape, Product, and Forecast 2020-2024 | Technavio

05/06/2020 | 10:46pm EDT

Rehabilitation robots market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The global rehabilitation robots market is poised to grow by USD 1.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506006005/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rehabilitation Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The industrials industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the rehabilitation robots sub-industry is likely to remain neutral amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, with the increase in number of public and private insurance providers offering insurance coverage for the incorporation of robots in therapy sessions, the demand for rehabilitation robots in the US and Western European countries along with Japan is expected to increase.

Request Free Sample Report of Rehabilitation Robots Market

The rehabilitation robots market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, and opportunities.

Top Key Players of Rehabilitation Robots Market Covered as:

  • Bionik Laboratories Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • CYBERDYNE Inc.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
  • Hocoma AG

The rehabilitation robots market will be affected by the growing need for insurance coverage for exoskeletons. Apart from this, other market trends include a rise in aging population and increase in R&D activities.

In addition, the rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases will aid in market growth. The growth in outpatient rehabilitation and technological innovations will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Have a query before purchasing rehabilitation robots market report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41665

  • Rehabilitation Robots Market Split by Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Rehabilitation Robots Market Split by Product
    • UERR
    • LERR
    • TRR
    • FE

The regional distribution of rehabilitation robots market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2020-2024.

The rehabilitation robots market research report sheds light on foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Imperative insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global rehabilitation robots industry by value in 2019?
  • What will be the size of the global rehabilitation robots industry in 2024?
  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global rehabilitation robots industry?
  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?
  • What are the main segments that make up the global rehabilitation robots market?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rehabilitation robots market research report presents critical information and factual data about rehabilitation robots industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in rehabilitation robots market study.

The product range of the rehabilitation robots industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in rehabilitation robots market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase Rehabilitation Robots Market report @ https://www.technavio.com/report/rehabilitation-robots-market-industry-analysis

The rehabilitation robots market research report gives an overview of rehabilitation robots industry by analyzing various key segments of this rehabilitation robots market based on the geographic landscape and product. The regional distribution of the rehabilitation robots market across the globe are considered for this rehabilitation robots industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the rehabilitation robots market over the period from 2020 to the forecasted year.

Browse Rehabilitation Robots Market Related Details @ https://www.technavio.com/report/rehabilitation-robots-market-industry-analysis

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • UERR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • LERR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • FE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • TRR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bionik Laboratories Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • CYBERDYNE Inc.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
  • Hocoma AG
  • KUKA AG
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
  • Rex Bionics Ltd.
  • Tyromotion GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
