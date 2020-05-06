Analysis on COVID-19 Pandemic – Global Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Segmented by Product, Geographic Landscape, and Forecast 2020-2024 | Technavio

The global retail self-checkout terminals market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The retail self-checkout terminals market is poised to grow by USD 2.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report of Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a significantly negative impact on various industries, such as oil and gas, metalworking, and packaging. However, the information technology industry is expected to witness a mixed impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reduced personal interaction between consumers and retailers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the growth in the global LSR market. However, the growing sales of debit and credit cards and increasing use of self-service electronic cash registers (ECRs) are expected to accelerate the market growth at a significant pace during the forecast period.
The retail self-checkout terminals market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers and opportunities.
Top Key players of Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Covered as:
-
Bollore SA
-
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
-
ECRS Software Corp.
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
ITAB Group
The retail self-checkout terminals market will be affected by the adoption of vision-based technology. Apart from this, other market trends include the evolution of NFC technology and identifying shoplifters using innovative technologies.
In addition, growth in the retail industry will aid in market growth. Premiumization through product innovation and technology, and low labor cost for institutions and businesses will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.
-
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Split by Product
-
Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Split by Geographic Landscape
-
North America
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
-
MEA
The regional distribution of retail self-checkout terminals market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2020-2024.
The retail self-checkout terminals market research report sheds light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
-
What was the size of the global retail self-checkout terminals industry by value in 2019?
-
What will be the size of the global retail self-checkout terminals industry in 2024?
-
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global retail self-checkout terminals industry?
-
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
-
What are the main segments that make up the global retail self-checkout terminals market?
Why buy?
-
Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
-
Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
-
Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Cash and cashless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End user
-
Stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Bollore SA
-
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
-
ECRS Software Corp.
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
ITAB Group
-
NCR Corp.
-
Olea Kiosks Inc.
-
Pan-Oston
-
Slabb Inc.
-
Toshiba International Corp.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
