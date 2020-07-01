Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on COVID-19 Related Markets: Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024 | Increased Focus On Personalized Learning to Augment Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the corporate blended learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 23.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005477/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cegos SA, City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Inc., Miller Heiman Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increased focus on personalized learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corporate Blended Learning Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Automotive Industry
    • BFSI Sector
    • Consumer Goods Industry
    • Energy Industry
    • Others
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America And MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40430

Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corporate blended learning market report covers the following areas:

  • Corporate Blended Learning Market Size
  • Corporate Blended Learning Market Trends
  • Corporate Blended Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies application of eye tracking in corporate training as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate blended learning market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate Blended Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate blended learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the corporate blended learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the corporate blended learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate blended learning market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Parent Market
  • Market Characteristics

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer goods industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Energy industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive Landscape
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cegos SA
  • City & Guilds Group
  • D2L Corp.
  • GP Strategies Corp.
  • Interaction Associates Inc.
  • Learning Technologies Group Inc.
  • Miller Heiman Group Inc.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Skillsoft Ltd.
  • Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Long Term Incentive Plan Awards Vesting
PR
11:18aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Grant of Share Awards
PR
11:18aNAAEE Releases Guidance for School Reopening
GL
11:18aMERCK : EU Commission Drops Allegations Against Merck KGaA in Merger Case
DJ
11:17aVANTAGE DRILLING INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aNeela Montgomery Leaves Crate and Barrel
PR
11:16aCompetitive Wedge Raises $1 Million To Make Hiring Easier
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group