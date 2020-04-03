Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Baby Monitors Market Segmented by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geographic Landscape 2023 | Technavio

Baby monitors market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The baby monitors market is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Latest Free Sample Report of Baby Monitors Market
The baby monitors market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential application.
Top Key Players of Baby Monitors Market Covered:
-
Angelcare
-
Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group)
-
Koninklijke Philips
-
Lenovo (Motorola Mobility)
-
Samsung Electronics
-
VTech Holdings
The increasing technological innovations is driving the growth of the global baby monitors market. Other growth drivers include a growing working women population.
The baby monitors market research report gives an overview of baby monitors industries by analyzing various key segments of this market based on the product, distribution channel, and geographic landscape.
-
Baby Monitors Market Split by Product
-
Audio and video baby monitors
-
Advanced baby monitors
-
Audio baby monitors
-
Baby Monitors Market Split by Distribution channel
-
Baby Monitors Market Split by Geographic Landscape
The regional distribution of baby monitors market industries are considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2019-2023.
The baby monitors market research report sheds light on foremost regions: The US, China, UK, and Germany
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
-
What was the size of the baby monitors industry by value in 2019?
-
What will be the size of the baby monitors industry in 2023?
-
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the baby monitors industry?
-
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
-
What are the main segments that make up the baby monitors market?
Baby monitors market research report presents critical information and factual data about baby monitors industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in baby monitors market study.
The product range of the baby monitors industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in baby monitors market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
The baby monitors market research report gives an overview of baby monitors industry by analyzing various key segments of this baby monitors market based on the product, distribution channel, and geographic landscape industries, baby monitors market scenario. The regional distribution of the baby monitors market is across the globe are considered for this baby monitors industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the baby monitors market over the period from 2019 to forecasted year.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Audio and video baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Advanced baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Audio baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
-
Market segmentation by distribution channel
-
Comparison by distribution channel
-
Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Introduction of multi-functional baby monitor
-
Growing demand for baby monitor
-
Rising demand from developing countries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Angelcare
-
Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group)
-
Koninklijke Philips
-
Lenovo (Motorola Mobility)
-
Samsung Electronics
-
VTech Holdings
PART 15: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
