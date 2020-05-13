Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Camelina Oil to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the camelina oil market and it is poised to grow by USD 367.4 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005673/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH, Cebra ethical skincare, H&B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., MakingCosmetics Inc., O&3, OPW Ingredients GmbH, Smart Earth Seeds, and Three Farmers Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of camelina oil will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health benefits of camelina oil has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Camelina Oil Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Biofuels
    • Cosmetics
    • Food
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41042

Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our camelina oil market report covers the following areas:

  • Camelina Oil Market Size
  • Camelina Oil Market Trends
  • Camelina Oil Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for functional food as one of the prime reasons driving the camelina oil market growth during the next few years.

Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the camelina oil market, including some of the vendors such as BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH, Cebra ethical skincare, H&B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., MakingCosmetics Inc., O&3, OPW Ingredients GmbH, Smart Earth Seeds, and Three Farmers Foods Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the camelina oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Camelina Oil Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist camelina oil market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the camelina oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the camelina oil market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camelina oil market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH
  • Cebra ethical skincare
  • H&B Oils Center Co.
  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
  • Jedwards International Inc.
  • MakingCosmetics Inc.
  • O&3
  • OPW Ingredients GmbH
  • Smart Earth Seeds
  • Three Farmers Foods, Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:26pComstock resources, inc. announces pricing of common stock offering
GL
10:26pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
10:25pEQUINOX GOLD : Files Annual Information Form, Annual Report on Form 40-F and Technical Reports
AQ
10:25pCORE GOLD : Shareholders Approve Consolidation
AQ
10:23pMonsoon Blockchain to Revolutionize Next Generation of Fin Tech in US and Asia
BU
10:20pPING IDENTITY : Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders
BU
10:16pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Commercial Aircraft Doors Market 2020-2024 | Use of Advanced Materials in Aircraft Construction to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:15pSTOCKLAND : Stocklands Sunshine Coast community named Australias Best Master Planned Development
PU
10:15pFORD MOTOR : Celebrates Workforce, Highlights Importance of American Manufacturing in New Campaign (opens in new window)
PU
10:10pAEMETIS : to Review 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on May 14, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : employee files class action lawsuit over unpaid days off po..
3HANG SENG : Asian stocks set to slide on U.S. Fed fears, interest rate stance
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group