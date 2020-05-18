Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Telerehabilitation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the cardiac rehabilitation market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National Jewish Health, St. Mary Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, University Hospitals, and University of Ottawa Heart Institute are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of telerehabilitation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing adoption of telerehabilitation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market is segmented as below:
-
Phase
-
Phase I
-
Phase II
-
Phase III
-
Geography
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia
-
ROW
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cardiac rehabilitation market report covers the following areas:
-
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Size
-
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Trends
-
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing cardiovascular diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the cardiac rehabilitation market growth during the next few years.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the cardiac rehabilitation market, including some of the vendors such as Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Cedars-Sinai Health System, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, National Jewish Health, St. Mary Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, University Hospitals, and University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cardiac rehabilitation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiac rehabilitation market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the cardiac rehabilitation market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac rehabilitation market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Force Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Phase
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Phase
-
Phase I - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Phase II - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Phase III - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Phase
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
-
Cedars-Sinai Health System
-
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
-
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
-
Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
-
National Jewish Health
-
St. Mary Medical Center
-
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
-
University Hospitals
-
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
