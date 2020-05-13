Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Chocolate Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Demand for Seasonal Chocolates to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/13/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the chocolate market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 15.08 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005678/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chocolate Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AUGUST STORCK KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, Neuhaus NV, Roshen Corp., The Hershey Co., and YiIdiZ Holding Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for seasonal chocolates will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for seasonal chocolates has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Chocolate Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chocolate Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Milk Chocolate
    • Dark Chocolate
    • White Chocolate
  • Geography
    • Western Europe
    • Eastern Europe

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41279

Chocolate Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our chocolate market in Europe report covers the following areas:

  • Chocolate Market in Europe Size
  • Chocolate Market in Europe Trends
  • Chocolate Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolate market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Chocolate Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the chocolate market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as AUGUST STORCK KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, Neuhaus NV, Roshen Corp., The Hershey Co., and YiIdiZ Holding Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chocolate market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Chocolate Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the chocolate market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the chocolate market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate market vendors in Europe

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Milk Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AUGUST STORCK KG
  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
  • Ferrero International SA
  • Mars Inc.
  • Mondelez International Inc.
  • Nestlé Group
  • Neuhaus NV
  • Roshen Corp.
  • The Hershey Co.
  • YiIdiZ Holding Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
