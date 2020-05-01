Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Need to Enhance Connectivity to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the connected logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005018/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The need to enhance connectivity will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need to enhance connectivity has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Connected Logistics Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Software Services
    • IT Services
    • Hardware Devices
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41049

Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our connected logistics market report covers the following areas:

  • Connected Logistics Market Size
  • Connected Logistics Market Trends
  • Connected Logistics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies effective management of temperature-sensitive products as one of the prime reasons driving the connected logistics market growth during the next few years.

Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the connected logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected logistics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist connected logistics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the connected logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the connected logistics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected logistics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Software services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IT services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hardware devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:53aGlobal Stocks Sink After Tech Giants Report Earnings
DJ
05:51aUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
05:50aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:44aRBS scraps Bó as profit halved by $1 billion coronavirus provision
RE
05:44aCENTRICA : 01 May 2020 British Gas is still ‘Here to solve' Company
PU
05:44aJDE PEET : 's Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Share Sales Activity in German Market
BU
05:38aTEREX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:37aGREGGS : shares slide after British store reopenings postponed
RE
05:31aMTY FOOD : Reports First Quarter Results
AQ
05:31aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Need to Enhance Connectivity to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group