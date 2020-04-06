Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023 | Growing Construction Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the construction fabrics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.03 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005323/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Low & Bonar, Saint-Gobain, Seaman, Sefar, Serge Ferrari, and Sioen Industries are some of the major market participants. The growing construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing construction activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Construction Fabrics Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • PVC
    • PTFE
    • ETFE
    • Others
  • Application
    • Tensile Architecture
    • Awnings And Canopies
    • Facades
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our construction fabrics market report covers the following areas:

  • Construction Fabrics Market Size
  • Construction Fabrics Market Trends
  • Construction Fabrics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing use of carbon fibers as one of the prime reasons driving the construction fabrics market growth during the next few years.

Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the construction fabrics market, including some of the vendors such as Low & Bonar, Saint-Gobain, Seaman, Sefar, Serge Ferrari, and Sioen Industries. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction fabrics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Construction Fabrics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist construction fabrics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the construction fabrics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the construction fabrics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction fabrics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • PVC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • PTFE - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ETFE - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Tensile architecture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Awnings and canopies - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Facades - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in construction projects in China and the US
  • Growing use of carbon fibers
  • Increasing demand for textile reinforced concrete

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Low & Bonar
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Seaman
  • Sefar
  • Serge Ferrari
  • Sioen Industries

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
