Analysis on Impact of COVID-19: Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024 | Presence Of Premium Brands to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the cosmetic skin care market and it is poised to grow by $ 38.03 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amorepacific Corp., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Co., L'Oreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Unilever PLC. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The presence of premium brands has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cosmetic Skin Care Market is segmented as below:

Product Facial Skin Care Body Care Others

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cosmetic skin care market report covers the following areas:

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Size

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Trends

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising preference for organic cosmetics and cosmeceuticals as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic skin care market growth during the next few years.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic skin care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cosmetic skin care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cosmetic skin care market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic skin care market, vendors

