Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Demand for Eco-Friendly Transportation to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the e-bike market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 2350.6 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005736/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-bike Market in Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for eco-friendly transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for eco-friendly transportation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
E-bike Market in Europe is segmented as below:
-
Technology
-
Lithium-ion Battery
-
Sealed Lead Acid Battery
-
Product
-
Platform
-
Urban E-bikes
-
Trekking E-bikes
-
EMTBs
-
Cargo E-bikes
-
Others.
-
Geographic Landscape
-
Belgium
-
Germany
-
The Netherlands
-
Rest Of Europe
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41317
E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-bike market in Europe report covers the following areas:
-
E-bike Market in Europe Size
-
E-bike Market in Europe Trends
-
E-bike Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market growth in Europe during the next few years.
E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the e-bike market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & Müller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-bike market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
E-bike Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike market growth in Europe during the next five years
-
Estimation of the e-bike market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the e-bike market in Europe
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-bike market vendors in Europe
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product placement
-
Pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
S-pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Technology placement
-
Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Sealed lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Platform
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Platform placement
-
Urban e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Trekking e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
eMTBs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Cargo e-bikes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Belgium - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
-
Market drivers
-
Volume driver - Demand led growth
-
Volume driver - Supply led growth
-
Volume driver - External factors
-
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
-
Price driver - Inflation
-
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Accell Group NV
-
BH BIKES EUROPE SL
-
Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
-
Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG
-
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
-
Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
-
LEADER Ltd.
-
Riese & Müller GmbH
-
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
-
Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005736/en/