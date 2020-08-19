Log in
Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Electric Shaver Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Andis Co. and Conair Corp. | Technavio

08/19/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

The global electric shaver market is expected to grow by USD 1.01 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005412/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Shaver Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)



Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Electric Shaver Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Retail outlets and Online retail), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/electric-shaver-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising interest among men in grooming. In addition, the rising trend of body hair removal is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric shaver market.

Globalization has resulted in the expansion of the highly educated and competitive elite class and upper-middle class. Also, significant improvements in lifestyle have led people to focus more on personal grooming. To capitalize on this trend, players in the market are offering a wide range of premium grooming products such as electric shavers. Besides, the growing appearance consciousness among the millennial population is expected to drive the growth of the global electric shaver market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Electric Shaver Companies:

Andis Co.

Andis Co. operates its business through the Grooming Products segment. The company offers various electric shavers such as women's lithium-ion wet and dry shaver 6-piece kit and fastTrim cordless personal trimmer.

Conair Corp.

Conair Corp. operates its business through segments such as BaByliss PRO, Cuisinart, and Waring Commercial. The company offers various electric shavers such as Conair Dual Foil Dry/Wet Rechargeable Shaver, Conair Satiny Smooth Twin Foil Shaver, and Conair All-in-One Ladies' Personal Groomer.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Diagnosis & Treatment, Personal Health, Connected Care, and Other. The company offers various electric shavers such as AquaTouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver, AquaTouch Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with Comfort Rings.

Panasonic Corp.

Panasonic Corp. operates its business through segments such as Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, and Automotive & Industrial Systems. The company offers various electric shavers such as Arc3 Wet/Dry 3-Blade Shaver with Pivoting Shaver Head and Travel Pouch - ES-RT51-S, Arc5 5-Blade Cordless Shaver with Shave Sensor Technology and Wet/Dry Convenience - ES-LV65-S, Arc4 4-Blade Shaver with Auto Cleaning and Charging Station - ES-LA93-K, and Arc3 3-Blade Wet/Dry Washable Shaver ES8103S.

Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Grooming Products segment. The company offers various electric shavers such as smart lady shaver, smart shaver for men, with a wide range of specifications depending on the model number.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Shaver Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Retail outlets
  • Online retail

Electric Shaver Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Face Cream Market – Global face cream market by product (anti-aging cream, skin whitening and sun protection cream, and moisturizer and anti-acne cream) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
