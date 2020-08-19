Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Americold Realty Trust and Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

The global food and beverage warehousing market is expected to grow by USD 145.03 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005400/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Analysis Report by Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery, confectionery, and beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/food-and-beverage-warehousing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the demand for warehouse automation. In addition, the increased demand from large retail stores, small stores, e-commerce, and home delivery is anticipated to boost the growth of the food and beverage warehousing market.

Most of the products in the food and beverage industry are perishable and hence, retailers expect minimum time to restock their shelves with products. Also, some F&B products have seasonal sales, which requires additional labor. With the growing demands of customers, the need for improving speed and accuracy has become crucial in the supply chain. Hence, retailers and wholesalers in the F&B sector adopting automation technologies such as warehouse management system software, warehouse control system software, and automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) in their warehouse facilities. This is helping them reduce transportation costs and manage orders by consolidating various orders from the same retailer or wholesaler. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global food and beverage warehousing market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Food and Beverage Warehousing Companies:

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust operates its business through segments such as Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, and Transportation. The company offers temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and related services and Infrastructure. The company offers warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services for food products.

AGRO Merchants Group

AGRO Merchants Group operates its business through segments such as Storage & Logistics, Value added services, Commodity Expertise, and Fresh & Frozen. This company offers cold storage solutions equipped with various types of infrastructure, including mobile racking for food and beverage.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services for food products.

John Swire & Sons Ltd.

John Swire & Sons Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Property, Aviation, Beverages & Food Chain, Marine Services, and Trading & Industrial. The company offers premier public refrigerated warehousing and related logistics services around the world.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Meat, fish, and seafood
  • Dairy and frozen desserts
  • Bakery, confectionery, and beverages
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Others

Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Warehouse Racking Market – Global warehouse racking market by end-user (automotive industry, food and beverage industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Automatic Palletizer and Depalletizer Market – Global automatic palletizer and depalletizer market by type (automatic palletizer and automatic depalletizer), end-user (food and beverage industry, consumer durables industry, pharmaceutical and personal care industry, chemicals industry, and other industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pAmplitech Reports 2Q Results; Emerges from Covid-19 Ready for Growth
GL
03:04pEXACTUS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pEquity-Financing Company Quid Helps Shareholders During Tech IPO Resurgence
BU
03:02pFENIXORO GOLD : Positive Soil Sampling Results Significantly Increase Potential of “Buritica Style” Vein System at Abriaqui Project
PU
03:02pFACEBOOK : An Update to How We Address Movements and Organizations Tied to Violence
PU
03:01pMARINE PRODUCTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pGlobal Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19, 2020-2024 | Rising Global Oil And Gas Consumption to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:01pZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Breaks Ground on Corporate Technology Center in Midvale, Announces Major Donation to Support African American Students Studying STEM
BU
03:01pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Director Earns Recognition on Annual List of Most Influential Boardroom Leaders
BU
03:00pU.s. natural gas inventories for week ended aug. 14 seen up 43 bcf in thursday eia report
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 443 MW landmark deal in the UK that will be ' largest single ..
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
3GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data
4iQOO becomes Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : States Press Opioid Litigation -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group