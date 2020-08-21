Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Aardwolf Industries LLC and ANVER Corp. | Technavio

The global glass handling tools and equipment market is expected to grow by USD 37.25 million as per Technavio. This marks a market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (vacuum lifters, loading and storage equipment, and manual handling and other equipment), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/glass-handling-tools-and-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the demand for glazing and energy efficiency in buildings. In addition, the development of high load capacity glass lifter is anticipated to boost the growth of the glass handling tools and equipment market.

Modern commercial buildings are increasing the use of coated glass to allow more natural light to enter various sections of the building. This enhances the aesthetics of artificial lighting systems and reduces energy consumption. Hence, glazing is increasingly becoming popular in the construction industry. The growing acceptance of glazing in the construction industry is driving the demand for mechanized tools for handling and installation of glass during storage and installation. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global glass handling tools and equipment market.

Major Five Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Companies:

Aardwolf Industries LLC

Aardwolf Industries LLC operates its business through segments such as Lifting equipment, JIB cranes, Forklift equipment, Slab and bundle racks, A-frames, Trolleys, Workbenches and stands, and Workwear. The company offers a wide range of glass lifters for various end-user applications.

ANVER Corp.

ANVER Corp. operates its business through segments such as Vacuum systems, Vacuum cups, and Vacuum components. The company offers vacuum cups and suction cups for high-temperature glass handling.

Bottero SpA

Bottero SpA operates its business through segments such as Hollow glass, Flat glass, and Engineering. The company offers various types of glass handling tools and equipment such as standalone float cutting tables, laminated cutting lines, drilling systems, bevellers, and others.

Conzzeta Management AG

Conzzeta Management AG operates its business through segments such as Sheet Metal Processing, Chemical Specialties, Outdoor, and Glass Processing. The company offers glass handling tools and equipment through its subsidiary, Bystronic.

CRH Plc

CRH Plc operates its business through segments such as Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company offers glass handling tools and equipment through its subsidiary C.R. Laurence Co. Inc. Some of the products offered include edgers, bevellers, vertical glass washers, and various others.

Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Vacuum lifters

Loading and storage equipment

Manual handling and other equipment

Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

