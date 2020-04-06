Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Organized Retail Stores to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the glass tableware market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005340/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arc Holdings, LaOpala RG, Libbey, Ocean Glass, and Sisecam Group are some of the major market participants. The increasing organized retail stores will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing organized retail stores has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Glass Tableware Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Glass Dishes
    • Beverageware
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30704

Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our glass tableware market report covers the following areas:

  • Glass Tableware Market Size
  • Glass Tableware Market Trends
  • Glass Tableware Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the glass tableware market growth during the next few years.

Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the glass tableware market, including some of the vendors such as Arc Holdings, LaOpala RG, Libbey, Ocean Glass, and Sisecam Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the glass tableware market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Glass Tableware Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist glass tableware market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the glass tableware market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the glass tableware market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass tableware market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Glass dishes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Beverageware - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing use of omnichannel strategy by market vendors
  • Increasing product launches by vendors
  • Launch of smartphone-based applications by vendors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arc Holdings
  • LaOpala RG
  • Libbey
  • Ocean Glass
  • Sisecam Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aFIVE9 : Launches FastTrack Program Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
AQ
07:41aEASTNINE PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Eastnine AB (publ)
AQ
07:41aGOWEST GOLD : Enters loan agreement
AQ
07:41aRECKITT BENCKISER : Lysol Maker's Boss on Condom Sales and Living With Mom During the Pandemic
DJ
07:41aHEXCEL : Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
07:40aENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:39aHSBC : HK shareholders mull legal action over dividend suspension
RE
07:39aOWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aEAC INVEST A/S : Proposal for changes to the Board of Directors in EAC Invest A/S - Company announcement 10/2020
PU
07:38aCanadian Chamber and Statistics Canada create one of the largest business conditions survey in Canadian history; Chamber sends out call to action for all businesses amid COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder digs in on battle with management over Airbus order
3ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
5BMW AG : BMW : sees demand falling further after first quarter sales plunge due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group