Analysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bruker Corp. | Technavio

The global explosive detection equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.72 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Explosive Detection Equipment Market Analysis Report by Type (Hand-held detectors, Ground-mounted screeners, and Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the enhanced security mandate of authorities. In addition, the advent of wearable explosive detection equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the explosive detection equipment market.

An increase in weapons and radiological materials and smuggling of explosives is encouraging the development of technologies such as explosive detection equipment. In addition, security agencies are encouraged to enhance their security planning. The preventive security planning by security agencies involves the deployment of anti-explosive detectors and scanners in the aviation, offshore oil and gas transport, air cargo supply chain, and maritime sectors. Thus, the enhanced security mandate of authorities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Explosive Detection Equipment Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilient CrossLab. The company provides Cobalt Insight200M, airport security liquid explosive detection system (LEDS), to screen all common container types with the lowest false alarm rate of any ECAC certified LEDS system.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. operates its business through two segments: BSI and BEST. The company offers DE-tector, a bench top drugs and explosives detection instrument with a non radioactive ionization source and a unique twin-tube design that measures for drugs and explosives at the same time.

Chemring Group Plc

Chemring Group Plc has business operations under two segments: sensors and information, and countermeasures and energetics. The company offers Husky mounted detection system (HMDS) and Groundshark detector.

Cobham Plc

Cobham Plc operates its business through various segments, such as communications and connectivity, mission systems, advanced electronic solutions, and aviation services. The company provides Vallon MINEHOUND VMR3, a COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) product that combines Cobham Antenna Systems leading-edge ground-penetrating radar (GPR) technology with a Vallon metal detector (MD).

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as industrial, government and defense, and commercial. The company offers Fido X3 and identiFINDER R440 devices.

Explosive Detection Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Hand-held detectors

Ground-mounted screeners

Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors

Explosive Detection Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

