Analysis on Impact of COVID-19 - Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Alan Manufacturing Inc. and CMS Group of Companies | Technavio

08/25/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

The global HVAC air ducts market size is expected to grow by USD 910.65 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "HVAC Air Ducts Market Analysis Report by Material (Steel metal ducts, Flexible non-metallic ducts, and Fiberglass duct boards) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/HVAC -air-ducts-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing awareness about energy conservation. In addition, the rise in spending on green construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the HVAC air ducts market.

The growing awareness of energy conservation is a key factor that will drive HVAC air ducts market growth. Government agencies and building owners across the world are adopting advanced HVAC air ducts to optimize energy consumption. HVAC air ducts serve as a thermal barrier between the outdoor ambient temperature and the indoor control temperature of the building. It has the potential to save more than twelve folds of energy. Moreover, they also offer benefits such as increased efficiency, healthy and productive environment, financial benefits, and reduced impact on the surroundings.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five HVAC Air Ducts Companies:

Alan Manufacturing Inc.

Alan Manufacturing Inc. has business operations under various segments such as motorized damper systems and products, manual damper systems and products, and damper hardware and accessories. The company offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts such as dampers.

CMS Group of Companies

CMS Group of Companies operates its business through various segments such as air filters, air outlets, HVAC ducting, MEP accessories, flanges, adhesive tapes, and laundry solutions. The company's key offerings include Rectangular GI ducts, SPIRO spiral ducting, Mild steel ducting, Stainless steel ducting, and Aluminum ducting.

Ductmann Ltd.

Ductmann Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as spirals and fittings, split ring/supports, flange joints, fans, and filters. The company offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts such as dampers, spiral tube, and fittings.

DuctSox Corp.

DuctSox Corp. offers specialized HVAC ductwork for better air dispersion, diffuser series for 360 air flow coverage, and others. The company also offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts made with fabric ducting systems.

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Imperial Manufacturing Group has business operations under various segments such as registers & grilles; venting & flexible duct; stove & fireplace maintenance products; railings, columns, & fencing; galvanized duct, pipe & fittings; and steel stud, channel and trim. The company offers a wide range of HVAC air ducts with flexible ducting. The products include white vinyl air duct, grey vinyl air duct, flexible foil duct, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

HVAC Air Ducts Material Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

  • Steel metal ducts
  • Flexible non-metallic ducts
  • Fiberglass duct boards

HVAC Air Ducts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
